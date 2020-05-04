owasso police

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Tuesday, April 28

Dustin Kyle Sund, 31, of Collinsville. Expired tag. Poss/sell vehicle with altered VIN number.

Wednesday, April 29

Charlie Lee Brothers, 25, of Bristow. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Creek County.

Thursday, April 30

Bostone Christopher Puta, 42, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. APC first offense.

Friday, May 1

Cesar Luis Servin, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA threatening violent act.

Sebastan Phoenix Hutton, 18, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-liquor or drugs. Carrying firearms while intoxicated. Unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Possession of marijuana – first.

Mark Wayne Fink, 51, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. APC 2-plus.

Saturday, May 2

Zacchaeus Loren Glazier, 24, of Collinsville. FTA/trafficking in illegal. FTA/application to accerlerate.

Nasya Sarene Chuckluck, 21, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B first offense.

