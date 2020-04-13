Monday, April 6
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owasso. Possession firearm by felon. Gage related offense.
Kayla Bristol, 18, of Owasso. Obstruction/interfere with police officer. Resisting arrest.
Leonard Michael Tiner, 27, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B, first offense.
Tuesday, April 7
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owaasso. Possession firearm AFCF. Gang related offense.
Ronnie Joe Cothran, 31, of Collinsville. Burglary second degree AFCF.
Wednesday, April 8
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owasso. Possession stolen vehicle.
Dennis Steel Reed, 43, of Owasso. Burglary second degree AFCF.
Thursday, April 9
Richard Marte, 43, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B first offense. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Threaten violent act. Resisting arrest.
Saturday, April 11
Crystal Ann Diaz, 37, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Child abuse. Interrupt/interfere with emergency call.