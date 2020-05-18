owasso police

 ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Monday, May 11

No arrests

Tuesday, May 12

Tony Clift Redman, 68, of Owasso. Speeding 15 mph or more, unsafe lane use, aggravated DUI-2nd.

Wednesday, May 13

Caleb Andrew Kastrup, 41, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss forged notes or instrument AFCF.

Jeffrey Ryan Smith, 43, of Owasso. APC, carry CD/alcohol into penal inst., poss of schedule 1 CDS.

Kyleigh Joyce Ford, 18, of Tulsa. Poss MJ, F/T yield emergency vehicle, contribute to delinquency of minor, leave scene of property damage, DUI.

Thursday, May 14

No arrests

Friday, May 15

Luis Albert Camas-Padilla, 36, of Owasso. ICE detainer, USM form-41/hold U.S. Marshal.

Limarie Rivera-Padilla, 41, of Owasso. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon (domestic) with intent to kill.

Branden Lee Wood, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, uttering forged instrument AFCF.

Saturday, May 16

Fermin Soto Alvarez, 35, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI. Unsafe lane use.

Ke’Aundre Deshawn Ezell, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. App to accel.

Sunday, May 17

No arrests

