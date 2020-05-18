Monday, May 11
No arrests
Tuesday, May 12
Tony Clift Redman, 68, of Owasso. Speeding 15 mph or more, unsafe lane use, aggravated DUI-2nd.
Wednesday, May 13
Caleb Andrew Kastrup, 41, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss forged notes or instrument AFCF.
Jeffrey Ryan Smith, 43, of Owasso. APC, carry CD/alcohol into penal inst., poss of schedule 1 CDS.
Kyleigh Joyce Ford, 18, of Tulsa. Poss MJ, F/T yield emergency vehicle, contribute to delinquency of minor, leave scene of property damage, DUI.
Thursday, May 14
No arrests
Friday, May 15
Luis Albert Camas-Padilla, 36, of Owasso. ICE detainer, USM form-41/hold U.S. Marshal.
Limarie Rivera-Padilla, 41, of Owasso. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon (domestic) with intent to kill.
Branden Lee Wood, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, uttering forged instrument AFCF.
Saturday, May 16
Fermin Soto Alvarez, 35, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI. Unsafe lane use.
Ke’Aundre Deshawn Ezell, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. App to accel.
Sunday, May 17
No arrests