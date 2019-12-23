Monday, Dec. 16
Lee Eric Jezierski, 59, of Owasso. Assault with dangerous weapon (x2), reckless handling of firearm, poss firearm under doc supervision, FTA/ poss CD.
Adam Leon Barrows, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, larceny/petit AFCF, bond/poss stolen vehicle AFCF, bond/poss CD (x2).
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Jessie Jason Tow, 47, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (non-domestic).
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Chelsea Lee-Ann Schaefer, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI.
Presley L. Smith, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss CD.
Brandi Desiree Cook, 36, of Owasso. FTA/uttering forged instrument.
Lyndsey Lee Strong, 24, of Owasso. Joyriding.
Alex Lee Cupp, 27, of Owasso. FTA/poss of CDS heroin and LSD, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Ronda Nitz, 57, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Warrant charge (district).
Yvonne Sheree Woodworth, 32, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Braylin Danae Kidd, 23, of Owasso. Poss stolen vehicle, false impersonation, poss MJ, operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/poss of credit/debit card belonging to another.
Robert Craig Crockett, 32, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Child abuse AFCF.
David Lee Miller, 42, of Owasso. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Ray Hoffman, 33, of Collinsville. Threatening/giving false information regarding attempt/alleged attempt to kill/injure/intimidate any person or cause property damage with an explosive.
Austin Alan Thorne, 30, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, hold/electronic monitor required.
Friday, Dec. 20
Bobbi Michelle Harper, 22, of Hawthorne, CA. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Crystal Mae Holt, 41, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Jiray Javar Clay, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Carry firearm while intoxicated, public drunk.
Amy Lea Sunday, 39, of Mannford. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Dakota Jermane Howard, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Actual physical control.
Paula A. Keeton, 52, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Sydney Kyle Vakilzadeh, 29, of Owasso. DUI, child endangerment.
Tonya Natasha Williams, 39, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR) (x2).