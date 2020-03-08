David Dean and Bennett Flanary added another gem to Owasso’s early-season pitching success on Saturday.
The Ram hurlers tossed a combined no-hitter during the Day of Champions inside Stigall Field in a 12-1 win over Atoka. Dean and Flanary combined for eight strikeouts and two walks but did not give up a base hit as the Rams improved to 4-0 overall.
Dean gave up one unearned run and struck out six as he got the win in three innings of work. Flanary needed just 24 pitches to retire the Wampus Cats in order over the final two innings.
Pepe Casey sparked Owasso at the plate with a 2-for-2 performance, which included a home run and a double for the senior third baseman. Owasso finished with eight hits overall from seven different players.
Casey’s solo homer, one of three bombs for Owasso, led off the bottom of the second inning and ignited an eight-run rally for the Rams. Owasso took advantage of Atoka mistakes as it was issued four walks and reached on a pair of errors.
Brody Green cranked a two-run bomb in the third and Solo Skalnik plated two more runs with a fifth-inning homer.
Owasso 11, Bartlesville 1: Connor Croft’s varsity debut on the mound was a success on Thursday.
The senior posted Owasso’s third-straight dominant pitching performance to open the season. Croft tallied six strikeouts and allowed two hits over four innings in a victory over Bartlesville at Stigall Field.
Croft also had a double at the plate as the Rams used a six-run fourth that led to the run-rule victory.
Brenden Poindexter, Jett Tucker and Skalnik each had two hits. The Rams took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the third. Hammond led off the rally by getting hit by a pitch. Nate Ackenhausen drew a one-out walk followed by Croft’s run-scoring double to right. Skalnik belted a two-out, two-RBI double.
Jack Hammond opened the six-run rally as well as he was plunked once again. Nate Wohlgemuth, Ackenhausen, Croft, Casey and Tucker all reached base and scored as Owasso sent 10 batters to the plate.
Owasso 2, Jenks 0: Ackenhausen tossed a complete-game, one-hitter and registered 16 strikeouts as the Rams pulled out a road win against the Trojans on Tuesday, March 3. Ackenhausen surrendered just two walks and did not allow a base runner to reach third base as the Rams completed the District 6A-3 sweep to begin the season.
Both Owasso runs came in the top of the first inning. Hammond reached second on an error to lead off the game, then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Wohlgemuth’s one-out single to left. Wohlgemuth stole second and scored on a groundout.
Owasso 7, Jenks 3: The Rams did not make things easy for itself in the season opener at Stigall Field on Monday, March 2. Owasso allowed just two hits but walked eight Jenks batters in the win.
The Rams struck early as five consecutive batters reached base which Owasso turned into a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Ackenhausen singled to begin the rally. Croft was hit by a pitch and Casey loaded the bases with a single. After Ackenhausen scored on a passed ball, right fielder Jett Tucker reached on a fielder’s choice but Croft was forced out at home.
Skalnik delivered a two-run double to left that plated Casey and Tucker for a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Jack Hammond followed with a two-bagger that brought in Skalnik.
The Rams added two more in the third for a 6-0 lead as Nate Wohlgemuth singled and later on an Ackenhausen groundout and Croft reached on a double and came around on a wild pitch.
Jenks answered with a run in the fourth as the Trojans drew a free pass with the bases loaded.
Wohlgemuth, the Arkansas signee, got the win with 10 strikeouts and two hits allowed over four innings of work.
Owasso held a 7-1 advantage going into the seventh when Conley Rae, who entered to open the fifth, began to lose his command. The tall lefty walked three straight Trojans with one out and gave way to Kellen Pokoski out of the bullpen. Pokoski gave up a pair of bases-loaded walks that closed the margin to 7-3, but followed those with two strikeouts to end the Jenks rally.