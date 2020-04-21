The search for Owasso’s next girls basketball coach has come to a conclusion. Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield on Tuesday announced Tobey Nightingale as the new leader of Ram basketball.
Nightingale comes to Owasso following one-year stints as the head coach at Sand Springs (2018-19) and Hennessey (2017-18).
The Sapulpa native also spent time as an assistant coach at Skiatook (2010-11).
“The Owasso Athletic Department is thrilled to have Tobey Nightingale lead the girls basketball program,” Duffield said in a news release. “This program has been very successful in the past and coach Nightingale will continue to build on those achievements and work to raise the bar.”
Nightingale guided the Sandites to a 21-5 record, a Frontier Conference title and a state tournament berth in her lone season in Sand Springs.
“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to build on the strong tradition of the Lady Rams basketball program,” Nightingale said in a prepared statement. “I am ready to get started and have high expectations for the future of the program.”
As a player, Nightingale was a four-year letterwinner and four-time All-Frontier Conference honoree at Sapulpa. She helped lead the Lady Chieftans to the state tournament all four seasons. Nightingale was a two-year letterwinner at UMKC before concluding her collegiate career at Southwestern Oklahoma State, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreational Management in 2010.