By Shawn Hein
When asked both his team’s greatest asset and potential liability, Owasso boys basketball coach Brian Montonati had the same reply.
“Youth.”
As evidence, none of the first eight names Montonati rattled off regarding the upcoming 2019-20 roster are seniors. The Rams are projected to begin the season with a starting line that includes two juniors and three sophomores.
“I look at our youth as an upside,” said Montonati, who begins his third season leading the Owasso program. “They have worked extremely hard this summer and in the fall. They don’t look the same. They don’t play the same. It’s going to be exciting for them.”
Owasso’s most experience tandem will be juniors Trenton Ellison and Kyler Mann, both returning starters off last year’s 16-10 squad.
Ellison, a 6-foot-2 guard, developed into a dependable secondary scoring option last year, highlighted by his game-winning shot against Bartlesville that kept the Ram season alive in the first round of regionals. This season, with the loss of program cornerstones Seth Pomeroy and Hayden Peterson, Ellison will be a focal point of the offense.
“We look for him to take another step in his development as an offensive player,” Montonati said.
Ellison said of being featured more in the offensive game plan, “It builds my confidence up. Last year I was just a role player.”
Mann, the team’s defensive player of the year as a sophomore, has put on some added muscle with hopes of making a significant impact on both ends of the court.
“I have to step up and play like an experienced varsity player,” Mann said.
Along with Ellison, another central figure in the Ram offense will be a new face down low, 6-7 sophomore Caden Fry. The Collinsville move-in, who added 20 pounds to his frame since helping the Cardinals to last year’s Class 5A state tournament, will greatly change the complexion of Owasso’s offense from a sometimes frantic pace with Pomeroy and Peterson at the controls to a more moderate tempo.
“We spent a lot of time with him, giving him some go-to moves, working on some drills to get him to be comfortable every time we throw it into him on the block and be a presence down there,” Montonati said of the Rams new man in the middle.
Fry said part of his offseason work was dedicated to finishing better around the basket with his off-hand, an added skill he hopes will make him a headache for opposing teams at the 6A level.
“If I catch to the ball, I need to demand a double-team,” he said. “If I don’t get it, I need to score.”
Rounding out Owasso’s projected starting lineup are sophomore point guard Aaron Potter, who saw significant varsity time a season ago, and sophomore sharp shooter Caleb Leslie.
Leslie could give Owasso another long-range threat on the perimeter.
“We talked last year how Seth (Pomeroy) always had the green light,” Montonati said of Leslie, who could be a breakout star for the Rams. “There’s not a bad shot for Caleb if he’s open.”
At 6-4, junior forward Bryce Journee will start the year as one of Owasso’s first reserves of the bench. Journee gives the Rams a long and athletic player who can score and be a lockdown defender. Sophomore Calon Williams, at 6-5, brings a lunch pail mentality in the post with his ability to defend and command the glass. Freshman EJ Lewis is another point guard who could become an impact player with a reputation for a high basketball IQ and a smooth touch.
Owasso tips off its season Tuesday on the road against Frontier Valley Conference foe Broken Arrow before its home opener Dec. 17 against Sand Springs, the Rams lone home game until mid-January.
Montonati’s team will return to the Mustang Tournament for the second straight year Dec. 26-28. Their other two in-season tournaments will be the Skiatook Invitational, Jan. 9-11, and Pittsburg, Kansas, Jan. 23-25.
The Frontier again figures to be a grind, paced by defending 6A champion Booker T. Washington.
But Montonati said the Rams will be ready.
“I love their youth because of the fact they’re hungry,” he said. “We challenged them at the end of last year to dedicate themselves to the weight room. Dedicate themselves to summer workouts. Dedicate themselves to conditioning in the fall. And those guys attacked every challenge we put in front of them.”