JENKS – Kyler Mann scored a game-high 18 points and Owasso used a stifling defensive effort to extend its season with a 57-47 win over Mustang on Feb. 28 in a Class 6A first round regional game.
The Rams were edged out by host and No. 3-ranked Jenks, 53-51,a day later but still advanced to the area tournament. Owasso will take on Putnam City North at Catoosa Friday.
Mann finished with nine rebounds and four steals. Trenton Ellison scored 15 points and Caden Fry added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Owasso inside Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
Sharpshooting guard Ethan Scott paced Mustang with 16 points and fellow standout Jacobe Johnson added a dozen for the Broncos, who saw their season end with a 9-13 record. But the Rams harassed both of Mustang’s two top leading scorers as neither really got into a rhythm. Smith was held to five points on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half while Johnson made just two of his final seven shots from the field over the last three quarters.
The Rams held Mustang to 2-of-10 shooting and forced six turnovers in the second quarter as they took a 24-19 lead into halftime. Owasso scored eight unanswered and took a 32-21 lead after a Mann bucket early in the third quarter.
Trailing 40-26 early in the fourth quarter, Mustang mounted its best rally of the game when Scott converted a four-point play and Johnson followed with a three as the Owasso’s lead was cut in half. But following a timeout, Mann scored six straight points as the Rams took their biggest lead of the contest at 48-33 and never looked back.
Jenks 53, Owasso 51: The Rams and Jenks tangled in another barnburner in the Class 6A regional championship game on Saturday night. But once again Owasso came out on the short end.
After enduring a two-point loss in a regular season affair inside the Frank Herald Fieldhouse, Mann missed a potential game-tying layup at the buzzer as the Rams fell to the Trojans by two in the rematch.
Aaron Potter paced the Rams with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half as Owasso trailed 27-19 at the break. Newcomer Brandon Armstrong, a move-in from Tulsa Memorial, added nine points off the bench. Ellison, Fry and Mann added eight points each as Owasso gradually chipped away at the Trojan but was unable to complete the comeback.
Anfernee Nelson led Jenks with 18 points. Ike Houston added 14 points for the Trojans (20-4).