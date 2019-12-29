MUSTANG – For the third time in as many days, the Owasso boys went down to the wire in the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic.
The Rams had an opportunity at a game-winning three-pointer but Trenton Ellison’s shot rimmed off from the left wing as Owasso fell to Putnam City, 49-47, Saturday in the third place game.
Owasso lost two of its three games and fell to 1-4 on the season but with their two defeats by a combined five points, one of which came to eventual champion Midwest City, Rams coach Brian Montonati was encouraged by his team’s play.
“The first two games (of the season which were losses to Broken Arrow and Sand Srpings) we looked scared and a little nervous,” Montonati said. “But for them to down come here and play with the heart and toughness they did, that was big for us.”
Here is a recap of the weekend:
Putnam City 49, Owasso 47 (Saturday): Ellison and Caden Fry scored 12 points each for the Rams. Caleb Leslie added nine points on three 3-pointers. Ellison and EJ Lewis had three steals apiece while Kyler Mann led Owasso on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Ellison was named to the all-tournament team.
In a game that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes, Putnam City grabbed a 25-20 halftime lead thanks to a strong second quarter. The Rams answered in the third quarter as they closed the gap to 37-36 going into the final eight minutes.
Kendural Jolly tallied a game-high 20 points to lead Putnam City. Zycque Stevenson added 11 points for the Pirates (4-2).
Midwest City 56, Owasso 53 (Friday): Plagued by early foul trouble and turnovers, Owasso trailed the Bombers by 13 at halftime, 34-21. The Rams trailed by as many as 14 early in the third quarter before they mounted a serious second-half surge. Owasso surrendered just seven points in the third quarter closed the gap to within three in the final moments. Aaron Potter’s last second three-point attempt bounced just off the back rim as the Rams fell in the semifinals.
Ellison had his best offensive performance of the early season with a game-high 23 points including a trio of three-pointers and had three steals on the defensive end. Mann connected on 7-of-9 free throws and finished with 13 points to go along with eight rebounds. Fry added eight points.
Christian Cook led Midwest City with 21 points. Makale Smith added 11 points for the Bombers.
Owasso 54, Westmoore 51 (Thursday): Fry dominated in the paint with 19 points and eight rebounds and as the Rams held off Westmoore in the first round.
Owasso, which led for a majority of the game, held an 11-point cushion midway through the third quarter before the Jaguars chipped away. Fry made free throw in the closing moments that gave the Rams a three-point lead. Mann, who had a solid game with eight points, nine rebounds and three steals, had a critical block on Westmoore’s ensuing possession that helped Owasso hold on for the win.
Lewis got his first start at point guard. Despite battling foul trouble, Lewis tallied eight points on 3-for-5 shooting and knocked down a three-pointer.
David Owusu paced Westmoore with a game-high 20 points. Quentin Harrison added 12 points for the Jaguars.
The Rams return to action Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they travel to Sapulpa in a return to Frontier Valley Conference play.