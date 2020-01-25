PITTSBURG, Kansas – Following a heartbreaking loss on Friday night, the Owasso boys were forced to regroup about 15 hours later in the third place game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.
The young Rams showed some resiliency as they used a late surge to knock off Battle, Missouri, 69-59 on Saturday morning. Owasso evened its record at 7-7 and bounced back after a fateful fourth quarter against host Pittsburg the night before kept the Rams from the championship game.
Kyler Mann scored a game-high 20 points for Owasso who, for the first time all season long, had all five starters finish in double figures. In fact, Mann, Caden Fry (15), Trenton Ellison (12), Aaron Potter (11) and EJ Lewis (11) accounted for each of the Rams season-high 69 point total.
Tristan Meny led Battle with 15 points, one of three Spartans in double-figure scoring.
Pittsburg (Kansas) 65, Owasso 58: Junior guard Gavin Elkamil scored 16 of his game-high 30 points in a 30-point fourth quarter, including eight straight in the final minute-plus as the Purple Dragons dealt the Rams an excruciating loss in Friday’s semifinals.
Mann scored 16 points to lead Owasso, which had three players finish in double-figure scoring including Fry (11) and Potter (10). Bryce Journee provided key buckets off the bench and tallied nine points.
The Rams and Pittsburg traded momentum-swinging runs for the first three quarters as Owasso took a 38-35 lead going into the final eight minutes. Owasso led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter before Pittsburg’s Javon Grant buried a long three-pointer and Elkamil followed with consecutive three’s, one that tied the game and the latter gave Pittsburg a 61-58 lead. Owasso’s next two offensive trips resulted in a missed shot and a turnover. The Purple Dragons converted both empty possessions into free throws as they iced the game from the line.
Owasso 62, Willard (Missouri) 55: Potter had a strong game at both ends of the floor and finished with a team-high 17 points, one of four Owasso players in double-figure scoring, as the Rams defeated Willard Thursday in the first round.
Fry added 16 points while Kyler Mann had 13 and Trenton Ellison finished with a dozen for the Rams, who held on despite a combined 39 points from Willard’s Maurice Grayer and Daniel Abreu.
Owasso held a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter at 45-42 before Willard tied the game with a trey. Mann, Fry and Ellison responded with buckets. Potter followed with one of his numerous steals on the night, this swipe he turned into a basket as Owasso took a 53-47 lead midway through the fourth quarter. It marked the largest lead by either team in the game.
The Ram defense held Willard to just one field goal over the final three minutes, which enabled them to keep the Tigers at arms-length down the stretch.
BT Washington 63, Owasso 57: The Rams more than held their own and put a scare into the defending Class 6A state champions before falling Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Frontier Valley Conference play.
Senior guard and Kansas commit Bryce Thompson was electric in the first half and finished with a game-high 23 points to lead BTW. Jalen Breath added 16 points and OU commit Trey Phipps, who was held in check for the first three quarters, finished with a dozen for the Hornets.
One of many encouraging takeaways for the Rams was the performance of Ellison. The Owasso junior, who had been mired in a shooting slump for much of the season, led his team with 21 points. Fry chipped in with 15 points and Mann had nine for the Rams, who fell to 3-3 in Frontier Valley Conference play.