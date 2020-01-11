SAPULPA – Defense has been Owasso’s calling card through the early portion of the high school basketball season.
The Rams had limited four of their first five opponents to season-low scoring outputs. That trend continued on Tuesday, Jan. 7, as Owasso smothered Sapulpa in a 62-38 victory inside the Chieftain Center. Sapulpa’s previous season low was a 50-point outing against Union on Dec. 17.
Junior Kyler Mann went off for a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Rams notched their first Frontier Valley Conference victory in three tries on the season. Mann was one of four Rams in double figure scoring. Trenton Ellison paced Owasso with 18 points and three steals. Caden Fry added 13 points and nine rebounds while Aaron Potter had 10.
The contest was heated at times as Sapulpa was whistled for three technical fouls. Two of those came in the final seconds of the first quarter after a loose ball scramble near midcourt. Potter followed with five consecutive points and Ellison converted a pair of steals into layups as Owasso grabbed a 28-16 halftime lead.
Consecutive buckets from Mann ignited an 18-6 run in the third quarter as Owasso’s advantage increased to 46-22.
Hunter Hoggatt led Sapulpa with 14 points. Jayde Duncan added 10 points for the Chieftains.
Owasso ended the week with a 1-2 finish at the Skiatook Invitational and moved to 3-6 overall on the season.
Owasso 47, East Central 44: Fry finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Mann tallied 13 points and eight rebounds as the Rams overcame a slow start and held off the 5A No. 6 Cardinals in Thursday’s first round of the Skiatook Invitational.
The Rams outrebounded East Central 16-6 over the final two quarters, seven of which were offensive boards. Leading by one in the final minutes, Mann and Fry came up with key offensive rebounds and putbacks that helped Owasso ice the game away.
McCowan led East Central with 10 points. Will McGuire added nine for the Cardinals.
Edmond North 57, Owasso 55: The Huskies held Owasso off the scoreboard for a six-minute stretch and countered with a 10-0 run as they dealt the Rams a heartbreaking loss in the Skiatook Invitational semifinals on Friday.
The loss, Owasso’s third defeat by three points or less, also marked the first time since 2011 the Rams would not be in the tournament championship game.
Mann finished with a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Aaron Potter, whose availability was in question as he battled a stomach bug throughout the day, tallied 11 of his 13 points in the first half.