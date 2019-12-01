The Owasso Chamber of Commerce hosted its Shop Small Owasso Passport Event for the 6th year in a row on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The national event, better known as Small Business Saturday, was created by American Express in 2010 to encourage locals across the country to support small businesses in their communities.
Shoppers receive a stamp in their own passport for every purchase they make at participating businesses. The person with the most stamps is declared the winner and receives a cash prize.
This year, 25 businesses signed up for the event, and a grand total of $3,178 in cash and prizes were handed out throughout the day.
Those who received a stamp from a business were automatically entered to win that business’s grand prize item. Additionally, if a shopper collected all 25 stamps, they were entered to win $500 cash; the runner-up will receive $300.
The grand prize drawings will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. on Facebook Live.
Shoppers can follow the Chamber’s hashtag, #ShopSmallOwasso, to keep up with this year’s results. For more information, visit owassochamber.com/shopsmall, or call or text Shala Bible at 918-830-0787.