Monday, May 18
Jordan Taylor KuyKendall, 23, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Resisting arrest. Domestic A&B presence of minor 1st offense. Murder 1st degree. Interrupt/interfere with emergency call. Hold/electronic monitor required.
James Anthony Hale, 44, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/court cost. FTA/unlawful possession of controlled drug-methamphetamine. FTA/drive under revocation/DUR.
Chavonta Daeron Crawford, 26, of Owasso. Drive under suspension/DUS. Poss drug paraphernalia. Poss MJ 1st offense. Taxes due state.
April Dawn Meeks, 34, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss MJ 1st offense. Public intoxication. Resisting arrest.
Tuesday, May 19
Samuel Lloyd Bates, 26, of Collinsville. Shoot w/ intent to kill.
Wednesday, May 20
Brian Alexander Blaine, 48, of Owasso. APC 1st offense. Transport open container. Poss MJ 1st offense. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense.