Thursday, May 21
Branden Lee Wood, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia. OBT money property or signature under false pretense under $1,000. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Justin Lee Daniels, 37, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 1st offense. Speeding 15 mph or more. Change lanes unsafely.
Anthony Charles Albert, 37, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI 2nd offense. Poss MJ 1st offense. Poss drug paraphernalia.
Friday, May 22
Jason Mac Jakubowski, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruction officer. Malicious injury t/property.
Zacheriah Jessie All Abkemeier, 26, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. DUI 1st offense. Speeding 15 phg or more. Transport open container.
Gary Don Youngblood, 31, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. Driver under suspension/DUS (3rd offense). Insurance/security verification. Eluding. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Poss firearm AFCF. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. F/T stop for stop sign. DUI 1st offense. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, May 23
Eric James Pittser, 33. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. Speeding 15 mph or more.
Tyler Henry Bird, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Transport open container. Transport open container. Violation of DL restrictions. DUI 2nd offense. Use of motor vehicle w/o interlock device.
Dennis James Boyle, 31, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Collinsville PD. Rape 1st degree. Sodomy AFCF. Rape by instrumentation AFCF.
Margaret Elaine Reed, 61, of Collinsville. Trespass after forbidden. Malicious injury t/property (less $2,500) (Attempted malicious injury to property). Threaten violent act.
Sunday, May 24
Jake Wilcoxson, 43, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF. Robbery by force/fear 1st degree AFCF.
Monday, May 25
Alfred Ray Johnson, 59, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license. FTP/court cost.
Tyler Sutton Hopkins, 24, of Oklahoma City. Booked by Owasso PD. Robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon.
Marvin Deandro Atkins, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon. Conspiracy to commit felony. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense.
Lucas James Adair, 36, of Collinsville. Domestic A&B presence of minor 1st offense. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense. Public intoxication.
Tuesday, May 26
Richard Marte, 43, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense. Unlawful carry firearm. Threaten violent act. Resisting arrest. Protective order review hrng.
Billy Charles Matlock, 53, of Coweta. Booked by Collinsville PD. Burglary 2nd degree. Poss burglary tools. Burglary 2nd degree AFCF.
Wednesday, May 27
Stephen Tyler Atkinson, 25, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 1st offense. Drive under suspension/DUS. Transport open container. Insurance/security verification. Registration/title violations. Seat belt violations. FTA/insurance/security verification. FTA/drive under suspension/DUS.
Brant Chadwick Hardrick, 36, of Collinsville. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Burglary 2nd degree AFCF. Poss burglary tools AFCF. Unlawful use of police radio. FTA/insurance/security verification. FTA/change lanes unsafely. FTA.speeding 15 mph or more.
Thursday, May 28
Mark Wayne Fink, 51, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. APC 2nd offense.
Brady Alexander Doughty, 24, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD within 1,000 ft school park.
Brant Chadwick Hardrick, 36, of Collinsville. Booked by Sand Springs PD. Burglary 2nd degree. Poss burglary tools AFCF. Unlawful use of police radio. FTA/insurance/security verification. FTA/change lanes unsafely. FTA/speeding 15 mph or more.
Friday, May 29
Gary Don Youngblood, 31, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. Drive under suspension/DUS. F/T cary insurance/security verification form. Eluding a police officer. Carry firearm while intoxicated. Poss firearm AFCF. Possession of a controlled dug. F/T stop for stop sign. Driving under the influence of drugs – 2nd offense. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office. Obstruct an officer. Poss stolen vehicle.
Brady Alexander Doughty, 24, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense.
Brian Michael White, 37, of Owasso. Unauthorized use MV. Hold/Rogers Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Hadyn Charles Barney, 20, of Owasso. Poss MJ w/intent AFCF. Poss/receive drug proceeds AFCF. Tax stamp (CD) AFCF.
Saturday, May 30
Brendan Wade Dixon, 28, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Wison County KS. Fugitive from justice.
Matthew Christopher Letney, 29, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 2nd offense. Speeding in construction zone. Improper use of lane.
Sunday, May 31
Gavin Reed Dorsey, 23, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Eluding. Reckless driving.