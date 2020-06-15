Monday, June 8
Joel Jaramillo Montelongo, 42, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, speeding 1-10 mph, transport open container.
Justin Michael Hughes, 24, of OK. Booked by Collinsville PD. Assault and battery, attempted robbery-2nd degree, poss/receiving/concealing stolen property, obstructing an officer, larceny of or from auto/aircraft, hold/electronic monitor required.
Thursday, June 11
Caprese Russhelle Ramsey, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Robbery-1st degree, prisoner placing bodily fluids on gov. employee.
Joshua Ray Voyles, 27, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery.
Jonathan Russel Voyles, 25, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery.
Friday, June 12
Jason Mac Jakubowski, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstructing an officer, malicious injury to property.
Joel Mark Harris, 37, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Timothy Paul Hamilton, 57, of Owasso. Indecent exposure.
Devan Ray King, 28, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II.
Saturday, June 13
Matthew Lee Lewis, 21, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, stolen property (KCSP) AFCF, conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, attempt to escape from arrest.
Hunter Joe Faull, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property (KCSP), poss drug paraphernalia, no DL, carry weapon/gun/knife, conspiracy to commit felony, larceny of or from auto/aircraft, leave scene of property damage accident.
Sunday, June 14
Cody R Hanley, 31, of Vinita. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 1st offense, transport open container.
Brendan Wade, 28, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault with dangerous weapon (non domestic).