Monday, Nov. 11
April Nicole Carroll, 34, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia.
Billy Shane Wing, 28, of Hulbert. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, no DL.
Erick Romeo Agular, 33, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, transport open container, no DL, F/T stop for red light, F/T yield for emergency vehicle, ICE detainer/hold.
Justin Craig Stevens, 40, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, F/T stop for red light, drive under suspension, taxes due state, tax stamp.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Sequeoia Rachelle Brown, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/taxes due state, FTA/child restraint violations.
Christopher Michael Nice, 29, of Owasso. APC, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, parking in handicap parking.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Phillip Luke Barnard, 38, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruction, trespassing, public intoxication, resisting a public officer.
Hayden Levi Freeman, 22, of Owasso. DUI.
Michelle Lindsey Boyd, 32, of Owasso. Leaving scene of collision involving property damage, unsafe lane use, obstructing an officer.
Pepper Lashawn Jones, 40, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Thursday, Nov. 14
Michael Charles Robinson, 41, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Court detainment.
Evelyn Teresa Hurd, 42, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Court detainment.
Austin Scott Kelly, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Sexual abuse-child under 12, procure/produce/dist/poss juvenile pornography AFCF.
Jonathan Ray Rodgers, 33, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, public intoxication.
Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 34, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Bogus check, application to accelerate.
Sarah Cheyenne Ingram, 27, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle.
Friday, Nov. 15
Jayson Scott Harrison, 33, of Owasso. Domestic abuse/violence AFCF, FTP/court cost, FTA/taxes due state, FTA/change lanes unsafely.
Robert Merritt Stover, 40, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI.
Paul Stephen Bernius IV, 44, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Defective equipment, DUS/revoc.
Stephanie Dawn Patrick, 48, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting, FTA/petit larceny shoplifting.
Saturday, Nov. 16
No arrests
Sunday, Nov. 17
Annalise Nicole Smith, 20, of Owasso. DUI.
Cristina Celia Pollock, 47, of Owasso. DUI.