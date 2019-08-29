Editor’s note: The rest of last week’s and weekend’s arrests will be published in our 9/11 issue due to early Labor Day deadline.
Monday, Aug. 26
Kali Danielle Holman, 25, of Collinsville. DUI-drugs-2nd, FTP/court cost.
Matthew Kalin Blackwell, 36, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, interrupt/interfere with emergency call.
Shelby Lyn Davidson, 20, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st.
Jashon Shad Fuselier, 25, of Owasso. Bogus check, poss firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Tiffany Louise Zamudio, 34, of Collinsville. Application to revoke.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Kendra Martin, 26, of Collinsville. FTA/seatbelt-passenger not wearing seatbelt.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Carol A. Carter, 59, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, seat belt violations, unsafe lane use, transport open container.
Coaltian Martinez, 30, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, poss counterfeit bills AFCF, uttering forged instrument AFCF, FTA/poss forged instrument, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Katelyn Leigh Walton, 24, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy AFCF.
Gregory James Anderson, 27, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, grand larceny AFCF.