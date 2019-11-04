Monday, Oct. 28
Jennifer Fleming, 39, of Owasso. Resisting arrest, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Jeremy Matthews Johnson, 34, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, poss CD sched I II AFCF, no DL, FTA/poss firearm AFCF (x2), FTA/poss/del CD with intent to distrubite, FTA poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, FTA/driving without DL.
Jordan Lee Hurt, 20, of Owasso. Fugitive from justice, hold/Benton County, AR.
Derek Brandon Mason, 35, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owaso PD. Application to revoke.
Travis Jake Bunch, 22, of Collinsville. Hold/Grady County.
Jennifer Lynn Glasco, 34, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Zachary James Lechilder, 28, of Jenks. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Alexander Jacob Aery, 19, of Owasso. Warrant charge (city).
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jacob William Alfaro, 20, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd degree, hold/electronic monitor, application to accelerate, pattern of criminal offenses.
Kayla Lyn Howard, 30, of Coweta. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Ira Wayne Lolley, 63, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, sexual battery.
Shelly Mae Payne, 51, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II (x2).
Christopher Dale Seifert, 26, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, poss drug paraphernalia, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Deedra Ann Bright, 35, of Cherryvale, KS. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss CD sched I II.
Eric Ross Cole, 34, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery AFCF.
Morgan Lois Keene, 25, of Owasso. Aggravated assault and battery (domestic).
Kimberly Dawn Davis, 52, of Collinsville. Embezzlement by employee.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Andrew Ross Sylvester, 22, of Owasso. Application to accelerate, defective vehicle/improper equipment, driving with license canc/susp/revoked.
Friday, Nov. 1
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. Violation of protective order, kidnapping.
Johnny Dee Talbott, 39, of Collinsville. Poss forged instrument (x3), poss forged instrument AFCF (x2), stolen property (KCSP), poss CD without prescription, poss MJ.
Jaime Noe Catalan-Duran, 35, of Owasso. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict (city).
Saturday, Nov. 2
Cheryl Beth Ecker, 37, of Owasso. Violation of protective order.
Heather Renee Holland, 36, of Owasso. DUI, changes lanes unsafely.
Joseph Louis Williams, 46, of Collinsivlle. FTA/poss stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Daniel Vickers Freeman, 23, of Owasso. Assault and battery with deadly weapon (non-domestic).
Jure Ennio Wesby, 42, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
John Patrick McKnown, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor AFCF, aggravated assault and battery AFCF.
Aaron Timothy Bailey, 40, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.