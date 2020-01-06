Monday, Dec. 30
Bostone C. Puta, 42, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Sean Mickael Aaron Bliss, 26, of Collinsville. DUI, hold/Rogers County.
Jonathon Anthony Basolo, 29, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, drive under suspension.
Brian James Susi, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss firearm AFCF, poss burglary tools AFCF, larceny/petit AFCF, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, poss/del CD with intent sched I II AFCF, uttering counterfeit currency AFCF, tax stamp (CD) AFCF, unauthorized use/poss credit card AFCF, FTA/poss stolen vehicle, FTA/uttering forged instrument.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Uttering forged instrument.
Blake Russell Riley, 36, of Collinsville. FTA/application to accelerate, FTA/court cost.
Benjamin Alex Hughey, 31, of Owasso. Trespassing.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Heather Dawn Riggins, 37, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Thursday, Jan. 2
Tyler Tijuan Wynes, 22, of Owasso. FTA/poss CD meth, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/no DL, FTA/speeding in excess of max limit, FTA/application to accelerate, hold/Cleveland Co.
Brian Scott Pearson, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss MJ-2nd offense, poss drug paraphernalia, FTP/court cost.
Friday, Jan. 3
Micheal Anthony Patterson, 27, of Owasso. Hold/York County, fugitive from justice-Maine.
Thomas Gerald Watters, 60, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF.
Michelle Renee Gunter, 43, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, FTA/larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Bryce Landon Ford, 27, of Owasso. FTA/false report of crime, FTA/public intoxication, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Anthony Keith Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. No insurance, driving while revoked.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Noel Carnia Boudeaux, 38, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny.
Morgan McKenzie, 18, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, burglary, conspiracy to commit felony, rec/poss/conc stolen property, destroy evidence.
James Edward Sumter, 22, of Talala. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, burglary, conspiracy to commit felony, rec/poss/conc stolen property, destroy evidence.
Bryan Lane Girdner, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. Application to revoke, FTP/court cost.
Amanda Nicole Lambard, 24, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Cody Hoover, 51, of Collinsville. DUI, taxes due state.
Catherine Elizabeth Herle, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Monica Torres Cordova, 46, of Collinsville. DUI, FTP/court cost.