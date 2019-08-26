Monday, Aug. 19
Mark Edward Dean, 37, of Owasso. Unauthorized use MV.
Sarahi Guadalupe Guzman, 22, of Owasso. Embezzlement by employee.
Grant Evan Shaw, 20, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA all: poss of controlled drug, poss of drug paraphernalia (x2), poss of controlled drug heroin, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to carry insurance/security verification, no valid.
Sierah Lan Jeter, 23, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to accelerate.
Kenneth Shawn McCall, 51, of Owasso. FTP/animal too many kept, FTP/animal proof vaccination, FTA/license tag violation, DUS/revoc-1st.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Nathan Scott Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), tax stamp, insurance/security verification, poss drug paraphernalia.
Keilyn Y. Garcia, 18, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Jessica Ann Patterson, 39, of Collinsville. Larceny/petit AFCF.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Christopher Glen Hert, 46, of Owasso. DUI-1st, leave scene of damage accident.
Kelley Lamae McCormack, 46, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Michael Andrew Hauck, 63, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obtain money trick/deception.
Friday, Aug. 23
Garrett Dean West, 22, of Owasso. Poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/drive under suspension.
Clint Dale McConaghie, 42, of Owasso. Uttering forged instrument (x3), application to revoke (x2), uttering forged instrument AFCF (x4), poss firearm AFCF (x2), forgery AFCF.
Janet Lee Knori, 67, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Cara Christin Frett, 42, of Joplin. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny.
Margaret Anne Williams-Smith, 52, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-meth, petit larceny, obstructing justice.
Saturday, Aug. 24
David Eugene Embrey, 42, homeless. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF, drive under suspension.
Michael Ray Ethridge, 36, of Joplin. Booked by Owasso PD. Stolen property (KCSP) AFCF, destroy evidence AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Michael Dewayne Ellis, 31, of Owasso. Speed 1-10 mph over, DUS/revoc.
Helen Ruth Anderson, 64, of Owasso. Shoplifting.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Donny Craig Prue, 41, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-2nd.
Amanda Kirsten Martin, 31, of Owasso. FTA/registration/title violations, FTA/speeding 21-25 mph over.
Joseph Mason, 27, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, aggravated DUI-1st.