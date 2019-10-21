Monday, Oct. 14
Tyler Eugene Wick, 34, of Owasso. Warrant of arrest-uttering forged instrument.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Dustin Michael Springer, 32, of Owasso. Application to revoke.
Malinda Evelyn McConaghie, 23, of Owasso. Poss MJ-2nd, poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Zacchaeus Loren Glazier, 23, of Collinsville. Traffic C/D (MDMA), application to accelerate.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Robert Charles Moreno, 43, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 16-20 mph pver, DUS/revoc.
Stephanie Mae Crosslin, 30, of Collinsville. Petit larceny.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Cale Wayne Williamson, 32, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Jonathan Frank Lutherbeck, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Bethana Inez Woods, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Osage County, FTA/court cost hearing.
Friday, Oct. 18
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), poss MJ-1st, recommit/tax stamp, recommit/poss/del CD with intent, recommit/poss drug paraphernalia, recommit/F/T carry insurance/security verification.
Bryant Washington, 31, of Owasso. Indecent exposure.
Jody Kevin Hopkins, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, taxes due state, FTA/taxes due state (x2), FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/altering or changing a license plate, FTA/insurance/security verification.
Billy Ray Clemmer, 55, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Trevor Ray Mills, 24, of Chelsea. Booked by Collinsville PD. Bogus check, uttering forged instrument, hold/ Rogers County.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Melissa Kae Loudermilk, 38, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF, stolen property (KCSP), contribute delinquency of minor.
Brock Neal Pollard, 43, of Owasso. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/insurance/security verification (x2), FTA/child restraint violations, FTA/operate MV with expired registration, FTA/affixing improper license plate to MV.
Jennifer Jean Lebow, 44, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-1st.
Michael Leon Johnson, 33, of Owasso. FTA/application to revoke, FTA/joyriding, obstructing an officer, eluding, kidnapping (x2), murder-1st degree, receive/poss or conceal stolen property, resisting arrest, leave scene of injury/accident/death AFCF.
Coleman Edward Snyder, 35, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Tyler Alton Hunt, 36, of Ramona. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under revocation (x2), FTA/insurance/security verification, FTA/taxes due state, hold/Washington County.