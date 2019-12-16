Monday, Dec. 9
Tyler James Rector, 26, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, poss CD sched I II.
Patricia Sue Henney, 25, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, grand larceny, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Michael David Heeney, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Grand larceny, conspiracy to commit felony.
Colin Douglas Profit, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-1st degree.
Corban Uriel Ashton Payne, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Attempted burglary-1st degree AFCF.
Austin Meghan McIntyre, 34, of Collinsville. Application to accelerate.
Malyk Kashad Daniels, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold Osage County burglary poss FA AFCF, poss MJ with intent to distribute AFCF, poss CDS without tax stamp AFCF, conspire to commit burglary, defective vehicle, leaving scene of accident involving injury, operating MV in accident without insurance, driving with license canc/susp/revoked, destroy/conceal evidence AFCF, poss firearm during felony AFCF, use deadly force to resist police AFCF, felony eluding AFCF.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
James Allen Stewart, 55, of Owasso. False impersonation, drive under suspension, drive left of center, hold/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Noe D. Flores-Garcia, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension.
Jennifer Lynn Raines, 32, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Francisco Camacho Garrido, 54, of Owasso. Inattentive driving-result accident, no insurance/verification, DUS/revoc.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Austin Scott Kelly, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Sexual abuse-child under 12, procure/produce/poss juvenile pornography AFCF, aggravated poss child pornography.
Judy Lynn Barrows, 54, of Tulsa. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, larceny petit AFCF.
Adam Leon Barrows, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, larceny petit AFCF.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Uttering a forged instrument, FTA/application to accelerate, FTA/poss stolen vehicle, FTA/uttering forged instrument (x2).
Thursday, Dec. 12
Brett Joseph Mooney, 31, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-2nd offense AFCF.
Brionna Janey White, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. LMFR over $1,000.
Kryshonda Lanise Radford, 30, of Owasso. LMFR over $1,000.
Laquesta Danielle Ross, 39, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), contribute to delinquency of minor, FTA/drive under suspension.
Rachel Karee Johnson, 27, of Owasso. LMFR over $1,000.
Jonathan Michael Mead, 24, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Osage County.
Casey Ray Reding, 40, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-2nd.
Lane Richard Davis, 25, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Warrant (city).
Sequeoia Rachelle Jackson, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Order of judge serve five days.
Leona Patricia Ann Lofton, 47, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. By order of judge serve 10 days.
Friday, Dec. 13
Matthew James Palmer, 20, of Nowata. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, poss MJ, hold/electronic monitor required.
William Alexander Millwee, 32, of Owasso. Unauthorized use of MV, speeding not reasonable & proper, expired tag, expired insurance verification.
Timothy A. Doering, 62, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Montana Hope Trost, 21, of Collinsville. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Juan J. Castilo-Castro, 34, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, F/T keep in proper lane.
Brandon William Clark, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Hunter Quay Wood, 22, of Deleware. Booked by Owasso PD. DWI, change lanes unsafely, littering from motor vehicle.
Robert Lewis Peters Jr., 39, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to revoke.
Keli Ruth Loveless, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI.
Scott Patrick Gordon, 38, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Jason Tyler Burgess, 35, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II AFCF, larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/speeding 11-15 mph over limit, FTA/insurance/security verification.