Monday, Dec. 23
No arrests
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Paul Wesley Kuykendall, 68, of Collinsville. DUI, unsafe lane use.
Montre Jujuan Carroll, 18, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary of vehicle, conspiracy to commit felony.
Justus Ryder Beach, 18, of Owasso. Burglary of vehicle, conspiracy to commit felony.
Sean Andrew Schreve, 18, of Broken Arrow, Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary of vehicle, conspiracy to commit felony.
James Larnell Turentine, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Benjamin Alex Hughey, 31, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Steven Joe Street, 34, of Owasso. Assault and battery on police officer, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Juvenile, 16, booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, burglary-1st degree AFCF, leave scene of property damage accident, poss beer/alcohol by minor, poss tobacco by minor, poss MJ AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, poss burglary tools AFCF, larceny from auto/aircraft AFCF, conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, burglary-2nd degree AFCF, unauthorized use/poss credit card AFCF, stolen property (KCSP) AFCF.
Jason Patrick Wayne Patton, 34, of Collinsville. Child neglect.
Friday, Dec. 27
Jennifer Louise Thompson, 38, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Jessica M. Jackson, 28, of Collinsville. Hold/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday, Dec. 28
David Alan Porbeck, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespass after forbidden, larceny petit AFCF.
Audree Ilene McQueen, 25, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Kaylen Sue Cox, 24, of Owasso. Hold/Rogers County.
Bishop Manuel Ortiz, 23, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Jared Glenn Britton, 40, of Owasso. DUI, carry firearm while intoxicated, destroy evidence.
Anthony K. Richardson, 39, of Collinsville. FTA/drive under suspension.