Monday, Sept. 16
Larry Crawford Jr., 36, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Stalking.
Cory Douglas Presgrove, 31, of Owasso. Taking/receiving stolen credit/debit card, unauthorized use of credit/debit card, hold/Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Shahe Kittrell, 39, of Owasso. Cruelty to animals.
Tyler Michael Smithee, 23, of Collinsville. Poss firearm under doc supervision.
Shannon Leigh Bowman, 55, of Collinsville. Threaten violent act.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Kristen Erin Coager, 29, of Owasso. Assault and battery on police officer, fugitive from justice, hold/Potter County.
Ryanne Danielle Logan, 32, Owasso. Petit larceny for shoplifting.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Jason Paul Bootenhoff, 32, of Owasso. Misdemeanor for application to accelerate, failure to appear and failure to comply with compulsory insurance law, failure to appear for driving under revocation.
Ambria Delores Turner, 31, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speeding/drive under suspension.
Louis Michael Vincent, 50, Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia/trespassing.
Friday, Sept. 20
Michael Anthony Whidden, 38, of Altimont Springs, Fl. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss marijuana/drive under suspension.
Lucinda Marie Young, 48, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Speeding/drive under suspension.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Megan Leeann Hurd, 22, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI/liquor/drugs.
Adam Joseph McKean, 35, of Owasso. Interrupt/prevention emergency call. Kidnapping. Sexual battery. Sexual battery. Public drunk.
Angelia Marie Overstreet, 29, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny/shoplifting.