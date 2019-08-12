Monday, Aug. 5
Joyce Colleen Reeves, 58, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD meth, poss drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Gene McNatt, 39, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny AFCF.
Kevin James Cottom, 38, of Owasso. DUI-1st, poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Osvaldo De La Cruz-de-Reza, 30, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, speeding 1-10 mph, druve under revocation, ICE detainer.
Dalton Wayne Abel, 22, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, uttering forged instrument.
Sunny Lucas, 41, of Owasso. Hold/Oklahoma County.
Kenneth Michael Parks, 51, of Collinsville. Drug court sanction.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Jorge Yanez, 33, of Owasso. FTA/application to revoke.
Matthew Robert Feathers, 30, of Owasso. DUI-1st, insurance/security verification, poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
James Vale Burton, 45, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 1-10 mph over, DUS/revoc.
Jacob Isaiah Zombro, 19, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Speeding in posted zone, defective vehicle, resisting executive officer, obstructing officer.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Vickie Lou McNeely, 76, of Owasso. First-degree murder.
Amy Michelle Young, 35, of Collinsville. FTA/passenger not wearing seatbelt.
Roby Malapha, 29, of Jenks. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/taxes due state, FTA/insurance/security verification.
Korey Lynn Sanders, 40, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, FTA/DUI-1st, FTA/insurance/security verification, FTA/drive under revocation.
Ronald Roy Weathers, 44, of Collinsville. Unauthorized use/poss credit card.
Ariana Flores, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc, no insurance/verification.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Jordan Lee Hurt, 20, of Owasso. Attempted first-degree murder, domestic abuse with great bodily injury, recommit/aggravated trafficking MDMA, recommit/poss/del CD with intent sched III IV V, recommit/poss CD sched I II-1st, recommit/destroy evidence.
Ramon Garcia, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/speeding 1-10 mph over, FTA/seat belt violations, FTA/suspended driver’s license, FTA/insurance/security verification.
Michael David Darling, 28, of Owasso. Application to accelerate, FTP/poss CD.
Christopher Michael Nice, 29, of Owasso. FTA/other registration/title violations.
Travis James Brusveen, 25, of Collinsville. Poss MJ-1st, public intoxication, poss drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie L. Harrison, 22, of Collinsville. DUI-drugs-1st, speeding 1-10 mph over, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Casey Stan Graves, 46, of Collinsville. FTA all: no DL in poss while driving, reckless driving, transport open container, poss CD, poss CD methamphetamine, APC of vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday, Aug. 9
Patrick David Hedges, 52, of Collinsville. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Jeremy Matthews Johnson, 34, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF (x2), poss MJ with intent, poss drug paraphernalia, expired tag, no DL.
Gavontay S. Davis, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Grand larceny, assault and battery, FTA/court cost.
Martarius C. Collins, 38, of Owasso. FTP/court cost (x4), fugitive from justice, hold/Moore County, NY.
Laurietta Davis, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Grand larceny.
Tanisha Lashelle Hardridge, 46, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Grand larceny.
Samuel Columbus Warren, 44, of Owasso. DUI-1st, F/T keep in proper lane, change lanes unsafely.
Holy Deanne Cloke, 33, of Romona. Booked by Owasso PD. Child endangerment, public intoxication.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Bryce Irvin Moeder, 42, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss of CDS-cocain/meth/crack (x5), poss drug paraphernalia, seat belt violations, no DL.
Jonathan Phillip Jackson, 19, of Owasso. Poss MJ intent, poss drug paraphernalia, contribute to delinquency of a minor.
Dylan Tatum, 23, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle.
Ginger Dawn Blevins, 52, of Collinsville. Poss forged instrument.
Audra Yvonne Lyon, 39, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery of minor-1st, obstruct/interfere with police officer, public intoxication.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Application to accelerate.