Thursday, Aug. 29
Carly Taylor Pasquale, 29, of Collinsville. DUI-1st, unsafe lane use, defective vehicle/improper equip.
Kenneth Duane Butler, 57, of Owasso. Application to revoke, FTA/court cost.
Sylvester Leon Snell, 38, of Owasso. DUI-3rd, insurance/security verification, no DL, change lanes unsafely, follow too closely, seat belt violations, F/T yield emergency vehicle.
Abigail Delise Hibbard, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to revoke.
Michael Lavar Phelps, 40, of Owasso. DUI drugs-1st, speeding 11-15 mph, impede normal flow of traffic (x2), poss drug paraphernalia.
Friday, Aug. 30
Justin A. Fiedler, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Protective order review-hrng.
Charlotte Estaraya Uribe, 35, of Claremore. DUS/revoc, no insurance/verification.
Dominick Anthony Angora, 23, of Collinsville. License tag violation, DUS/revoc.
Joshua Ryan Campbell, 29, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Randi Jean Burris, 34, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), stolen property (KCSP).
Michael Shawn Bell, 46, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, insurance/security verification.
Shanna Jolene Cody, 45, of Owasso. Kidnapping, assault and battery.
Michael Shayne Hart, 49, of Collinsville. DUI-1st, improper stop/park on roadway/sidewalk.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Kaitlin Jane Dickerson, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under revocation, speeding in posted zone, hold/Creek County.
Charles Jonathan White, 41, of Owasso. Resisting arrest, obstruct/interfere with police officer, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Tonya Elaine Richards, 39, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Eddie Gene Hall, 53, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic abuse/violence AFCF, violation of protective order.
Robert Grant Rix, 43, of Owasso. APC-1st.
Michael Chase Evans, 36, of Collinsville. FTA/application to revoke.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Colton Reese, 18, of Owasso. Conspiracy to commit felony, burglary of vehicle, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Alexis Cano, 26, of Owasso. Application to revoke.
Cindy Leann Shore, 52, of Owasso. License tag violations, DUS/revoc.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Katelyn Leigh Walton, 24, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. LMFR.
Gregory James Anderson, 27, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF LMFR.
Lisa Gail Hutchins, 49, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, bogus check.
Jessica Lee Bannister, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, larceny from retailer AFCF, application to accelerate, hold/electronic monitor required, larceny from retailer (LMFR) (x4).
Corinna Jo Cook, 56, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), bogus check, hold/Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy Shane Morse, 47, of Owasso. Petit larceny, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, application to accelerate.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Jose Antonio Jiminez, 43, of Owasso. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Is Nick, 27, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Steven Joe Street, 34, of Owasso. Unlawful poss of CDS, unlawful poss of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Dawn Wade, 27, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic abuse/violence, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyson Hollenbeck, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/child restraint violations.
Dina Renee Krapff, 45, of Collinsville. Application to accelerate.
Friday, Sept. 6
Jorge Luis Angon, 48, of Owasso. Sexual abuse of child under 12.
Christopher Ryan Chambers, 37, of Owasso. Obstruction, public intoxication, resisting public officer.
Roger Allen Stevens, 27, of Owasso. Reckless driving without regard to property.
Lucinda Marie Young, 48, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss/del CD with intent sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Juarez Lopez, 30, of Blacksbrough, VA. Booked by Owasso PD. Publix intoxication, ICE detainer.
Lita Jo Young, 55, of Collinsvile. Calling 911 with false alarm (x3).
Patia Dawn Molloy, 49, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia , poss CD sched I II AFCF.
Edward Ray Farley III, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to accelerate, petit larceny.
Michael Charles Hicks Jr., 49, of Okmulgee. Booked by Owasso PD. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting, hold/Rogers County.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Dayvin Storm Pate, 22, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, no DL, unsafe lane use, transport open container.
William Robert Berryhill, 42, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Gregory Phillips Gray, 37, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting.
Joel Albert Shadday, 41, of Owasso. FTA/license tag violation, FTA/speed.
Ana Paulina Trevino, 18, of Owasso. Embezzlement.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Brent Anderson Smith, 53, of Owasso. FTP/court cost.
Aaron John McDonald, 29, of Owasso. Drive under influence of alcohol-2nd.