Monday, Sept. 30
No arrests
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Kalep Juan Daniels, 25, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to accelerate.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Noe D. Flores-Garcia, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI under 21, drive under revocation, speeding 15 mph or more over, FTA/failure to stop for red light.
Taylor Jamaya Baskin, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operating MV without being licensed or with expired DL.
Shameco Keekee Jones, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Charles Eugene Atwell, 47, of Collinsville. FTA/court cost.
Elijah Scott Norris, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery, breaking and entering without unlawful intent.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Danica Raelee Faul, 26, of Owasso. Robbery-1st degree.
Anthony Dewayne Martin, 48, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. Uttering a forged instrument, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Friday, Oct. 4
Monica Arleen Naron, 55, of Tulsa, Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Desiree Dawn Owens, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, FTA/poss forged instrument, FTA/bogus check over $1,000.
Kevin Wayne Lee, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. License tag violation: taxes due state, driving under suspension-2nd.
Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 34, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property (KCSP) AFCF, obtain money/property by fraud AFCF, uttering forged instrument, hold/Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
Carmesha Latres Williams, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, failure to stop for stop sign.
Brunilda Maltsberger, 35, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Child neglect.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Muhammad Azim Khan, 33, of Hot Springs, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Indecent exposure, outraging public decency, public intoxication.
Marqwesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden.
Jose Alfredo Garcia, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. License tag violation, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Jeremy Wayne Leforce, 34, of Vinita. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Sunday, Oct. 6
No arrests