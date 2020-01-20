Monday, Jan. 13
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. USM form/hold U.S. Marshal.
Matthew Ray Aaron Basco, 27, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, poss CD sched I II AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, no DL, insurance/security verification, F/T signal right turn, application to accelerate.
Misty Dawn Brandt, 41, of Coweta. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, drive under revocation, speeding 1-10 mph over, transport open container.
Malinda Evelyn McConaghie, 23, of Owasso. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretense, FTA/application to revoke (x3).
Caden Edward Lundy, 18, of Owasso. Obstruction, contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
Ryanne Daniele Logan, 32, of Owasso. Trespass after forbidden, outraging public decency.
James Edwin Wilson, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/drive under suspension.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Kyle Kevin Driver, 63, of Owasso. No insurance, license tag violation.
Ian C. Emberton, 24, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, transport open container.
Marcus Daniel O’Brien, 32, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. APC-2nd.
Harlie Lauren Taylor, 26, of Owasso. Warrant (city)-no insurance/verification.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Evelinn Marie Bryson, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding (endangering others), grand larceny, fugitive from justice, hold/Benton County, AR.
De Ann Giefer, 55, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstructing justice, obtain money/property bogus check.
Jesse David Bugg, 34, of Owasso. DUS/revoc, speed 21-25 mph over limit.
Alejandra Esparza, 26, of Owasso. DUS/revoc.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Andrew Charles Stevenson, 55, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely, speeding 11-15 mph over.
Kheng Moua, 30, of Collinsville. Poss marijuana.
Jerome Ham, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Dustin Elwood Robinson, 36, of Neosho, MO. Booked by Collinsville PD. Hold/Boone County Sheriff’s Office, fugitive from justice-AR.
Friday, Jan. 17
Datha Ann Langley, 37, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-injury accident, insurance/security verification.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Erika Lara Lopez, 35, of Tulsa. Speed 1-10 mph over, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Aaron Scott Vaught, 31, of Owasso. Hold/Sequoyah County.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Destiny Shianne Hudson, 23, of Collinsville. False impersonation AFCF, no DL, defective lights other than headlights, embezzlement by employee, unauthorized use of MV.
Myranda Teal Murphy, 27, of Collinsville. DUI drugs, transport loaded firearm while intoxicated.