Monday, Oct. 7
John Michael Silvey, 31, of Van Buren, AR. Hold/Sebastian County, fugitive from justice.
Natori Danyail Fields, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Embezzlement by employee, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Eric Delfon Colbert, 45, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operating MV without being license or with expired DL.
Evelyn Teresa Hurd, 42, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Nakiya Vaughn Johnson, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Shermonique Moniqu Robinson, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Mia Renee Frazier, 37, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-1st, speeding 11-15 mph over limit.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Brian Mejia, 19, of Owasso. Possess alcohol/beer by minor, reckless driving, muffler modify prohibited, defective equipment, DUS-2nd.
Marqwesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Mahogany Ray’Yawn Block, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under revocation, insurance/security verification, taxes due state, larceny from retailer (LMFR), transport open container.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 34, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property, obtain money/property by fraud AFCF, uttering forged instrument, hold/Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
Marqwesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), bond/trespass, bond/LMFR, bond/DUI, bond/transport open container, bond/drive under suspension, bond/insurance verification.
Ellen Frances Knox, 53, of Inola. Booked by Owasso PD. Court detainment.
Friday, Oct. 11
John Wesley Bohannon, 23, of Inola. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed-school zone, DUS/revoc, poss marijuana, poss drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Wayne Wolfe, 48, of Owasso. Aggravated poss child pornography, poss, procure, manufacture sell or distribute child pornography (x2), distribution of child pornography.
Jordan Ray Starr, 22, of Owasso. FTA/DUI drugs and alcohol, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/failure to carry insurance verification, FTA/drive under revocation, FTA/transport open container.
Hayden Levi Freeman, 22, of Owasso. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Anthony Kendell Miller, 27, of Owasso. Writ: aggravated assault and battery on police officer, unlawful poss CD, DUI of drugs and alcohol, no DL, insurance verification, obstructing an officer, return doc Charles E. Johnson.
Brandi Desiree Cook, 36, of Owasso. Uttering a forged instrument.
Le N. Vo, 31, of Collinsville. Embezzlement by employee.
Saturday, Oct. 12
David Eugene Miller, 40, of Owasso. FTA/poss firearm commission felony, FTA/poss with intent sched I II.
Tyler Clark Jones, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Darryl Ray Johnson, 32, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd degree, burglary-2nd degree AFCF.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Sarah Cheyenne Ingram, 27, of Collinsville. Trespass after forbidden, petit larceny.