Monday, Jan. 20
Lauren Renee Taylor, 21, of Owasso. Drive under suspension, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, poss MJ.
Colan Storm Harper, 18, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Brett Matthew Chamberlain, 37, of Owasso. Stolen property, poss firearm AFCF, poss burglary tools AFCF.
John Patrick McKnown, 35, of Owasso. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, public intoxication.
Clinton Thomas Swango, 32, of Collinsville. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Evan Marc Halton, 29, of Collinsville. APC, transport open container.
Jyl Marie Russell, 44, of Owasso. FTA/application to revoke.
Kimberly Dawn Nolte, 49, of Collinsville. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Omar Cruz Ramirez, 21, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Shianne Hudson, 23, of Collinsville. Robbery with firearm/dangerous weapon AFCF.
Jeffrey Michael Brownfield, 24, of Grove. Booked by Collinsville PD. Hold/Delaware County.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Evelinn Bryson, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, eluding, larceny from retailer (LMFR), fugitive from justice, hold/Benton County, AR.
Cody Allen Mercer, 26, of Owasso. Child abuse by injury (x2).
Jose Alfredo Villarreal, 30, of Owasso. Poss/steal/receive stolen credit card.
Luis Canales-Figueroa, 27, homeless. Fugitive from justice, hold/Washington County, AR.
James Matthew Everly, 31, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Robert Michael Pohl, 34, of Collinsville. Poss of CDS-cocaine/meth/crack, unlawful poss of paraphernalia, operate vehicle without proper tag/taxes due state, failure to comply with compulsory insurance, unsafe lane use, failure to stop at red light, driving with license suspended.
Ani Anison, 20, of Owasso. Court detainment.
Heather Nicole Lenard, 33, of Owasso. Court detainment.
Kevin Lee Wayne, 30, of Owasso. FTA/license tag violation, FTA/DUS-2nd, F/T signal with turning, driving under suspension-2nd.
Friday, Jan. 24
David Ray Goins, 39, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Lisa Marie Richardson, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree (x6), conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), poss burglary tools.
James Leslie Richardson, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree (x6), conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), hold/Rogers County.
Jacob William Atwood, 42, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Daniel Wake Gregory, 32, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon, no DL.
Blain Dicus Fowlkes, 26, of Skiatook. Booked by Collinsville PD. Application to accelerate.
Anthony K. Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. Hold/Pawnee County.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Tanya Jean Anderson, 44, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Whitney I. Espinoza, 28, of Owasso. DUI, F/T keep in proper lane.
Ciro M. Torres-Escobedo, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Mason Tyler Jeffries, 26, of Owasso. DUI.
Brittin Corey Ray, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Washington County.
Joshua Don Smith, 34, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, taxes due state, change lane unsafely, defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Matthew Ryan Garrett, 41, of Owasso. Uttering forged instrument.