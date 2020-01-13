Monday, Jan. 6
Jamie Dawnelle McGarrah, 38, of Collinsville. Larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Anthony Quintin Russell, 29, of Owasso. Child abuse by injury (x3).
Bryan Ogle, 60, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. Assault with dangerous weapon (non-domestic), threaten violent act.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Michael Dakotah Leonard, 26, of Owasso. FTA/burglary-2nd degree.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Angela Dawn Graham, 32, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Court detainment.
Michelle Renee Gunter, 43, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Joyriding, FTA/larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Melissa Dawn Garrison, 37, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Jonathan Freeman, 47, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic assault and battery-2nd offense, interference with emergency phone call.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Distribution of child pornography AFCF (x2).
Angela Leigh Fromong, 48, of Collinsville. Assault and battery on police officer.
Friday, Jan. 10
Brandon Wayne Strength, 25, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Hold/Homeland Security.
Shawn Edward Corntassel, 47, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, transport open container.
Megan Lee Bassett, 28, of Collinsville. Trespass
Saturday, Jan. 11
Hattie Sue Plenty Hoops, 50, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Grayson Elizabeth Bateman, 22, of Owasso. Hold/Creek County.
Anthony Keith Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. DUR.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Ryan Lee Randall Ford, 39, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, follow too closely.