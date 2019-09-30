Monday, Sept. 23
Ignacio Herrera, 67, of Owasso. Speed 11-15 mph or more over, no DL poss/issues/outside restrict.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Jacob William Alfaro, 20, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd degree (x21).
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Kasey June Sainsbury, 40, of Owasso. Carry concealed weapon, application to accelerate.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Danica Raelee Faul, 26, of Owasso. Robbery by force/fear-1st degree.
James Vale Burton, 45, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/seat belt (x2), FTA/drive under suspension.
Michelle Leigh Adams, 45, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to accelerate.
Friday, Sept. 27
Tory Ray Williams, 40, of Owasso. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, petit larceny-AFCF-shoplifting.
Jennifer Kay Snead, 41, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss of CDS (meth), larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Kendon Clay Huggins, 31, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/poss of drug paraphernalia.
Sia Lor, 28, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Taxes due state, driving under suspension.
Michael Charles Robinson, 41, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc-2nd.
Alisha Renee Harris, 34, of Owasso. Larceny/petit AFCF, poss CD belonging to another, poss CD sched III IV V.
Angel Galvan, 26, of Los Angeles, CA. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to accelerate, speeding 15 mph or more over, drive under suspension.
Angel Marie Clawson, 30, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication, FTA/poss CD in jail/penal institution.
Noah Reese Witherspoon, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss MJ AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, poss stolen vehicle.
Sabino Venegas, 42, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, obstruct/interfere with police officer, ICE detainer/hold.
Kevin Maurice Thoroughman, 53, of Owasso. Assault on police officer, failure to obey police officer, resisting arrest, threaten violent act.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Jacob Michael Odle, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, unsafe lane use.
Kalep Juan Daniels, 25, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Toni Larae Crisp, 25, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer(LMFR), eluding, F/T stop for stop sign, failure to carry insurance, drive under suspension.