Monday, July 15
Melanie Jo Tyree, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st.
Jennifer Christine Mills, 34, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny/petit AFCF.
Dustin Michael Justice, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Gerald David Holtzhauer Jr., 38, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Tuesday, July 16
Linnea Danielle Adams, 49, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched III IV V, larceny from retailer (LMFR), false pretense to cheat/defraud.
Amy Lynn Demoss, 36, of Sapulpa. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to revoke.
Amanda Jean Prudhome, 39, of Owasso. FTA/court cost, defective lights other than headlights.
Kelli Erin Lowe, 36, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, July 17
Lee-Anne Starks , 49, of Owasso. DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely.
Julia Marie Purnell, 32, of Owasso. Application to revoke.
Robert Blake Johnson, 24, of Collinsville. Application to accelerate.
Jose Aldo Rodriguez, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No DL issues/outside restrict, no insurance/verification, speed 11-15 mph over.
Neliaseya Berthane Jefferson, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Driving with license canc/susp/revoked, speed 11-15 mph over, poss of marijuana-1st.
David Ezekiel Carlile, 27, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss of CDS.
Thursday, July 18
Jacob William Alfaro, 19, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd.
Elijah Scott Norris, 22, of Collinsville. Poss CD sched I II-1st.
Tricia Lynn Myers, 47, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Friday, July 19
Bradley James Warren, 25, of Tulsa. FTA/court cost.
Gary Wayne Jones, 21, of Owasso. Poss/del CD with intent sched I II, application to accelerate.
Hilary Irene Wagar, 27, of Collinsville. Assault with dangerous weapon (domestic) AFCF, hold/Rogers County.
Kennedy Vang, 33, of Collinsville. Weekend server.
Kingyatta Ellis, 44, of Owasso. Fail to stop/flash red light, DUS-2nd.
Saturday, July 20
Paul Wallace Richardson, 31, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/taxes due state, hold/Rogers County.
Amber Lynn Thompson, 27, of Catoosa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
D’Andra Irene Wood, 31, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer AFCF, poss CD sched I II-1st.
Sunday, July 21
David Wayne Vaughn, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, FTP/court cost.
Hilary Irene Wagar, 27, of Collinsville. Assault and battery with dangerous weapon (domestic), hold/Rogers County.