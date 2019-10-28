Monday, Oct. 21
Kaylen Sue Cox, 24, of Owasso. Application to accelerate (x2).
Courtney Leigh Schesney, 28, of Owasso. Hold/Wagoner County.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Kenneth Wayne Akers, 22, of Owasso. Embezzlement, hold/Creek County.
Kevin Douglas Anderson, 35, of Owasso. Child neglect, application to accelerate.
Daleen Leran Anderson, 30, of Owasso. Child neglect.
Joel L. Deubler, 60, of Owasso. Hold/Grady County.
Kristen Erin Coager, 29, of Owasso. Arson-1st degree AFCF, threaten violent act AFCF, resisting arrest.
Robert Ray Sheets, 39, of Owasso. Fugitive from justice.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property (KCSP), poss of certain forged instrument.
Jamal Edward Humphrey, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Robert Ray Sheets, 39, of Owasso. Recommit: poss firearm AFCF, poss firearm commission felony, receive/poss/conceal stolen property, poss drug paraphernalia, eluding police officer, poss CD sched I II, tax stamp, poss CD meth (x2), larceny from retailer, poss CD, hold/Sebastian County, hold/Rogers County.
Zacchaeus Loren Glazier, 23, of Collinsville. Trafficking illegal drugs, application to accelerate.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II (x2), poss CD, recommit: tax stamp, poss/del CD with intent, poss drug paraphernalia, F/T carry insurance/security verification.
Jordan Kelsey Farr, 28, of Owasso. Petit larceny, FTA/poss CD sched I II, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Joel Allen, 26, of Tulsa. Leave scene of property damage accident, larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/poss CD-heroin, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Michael Pittman, 22, of Owasso. Malicious injury to property or more.
Miranda Diane Jeffries, 39, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia (x2), obstructing justice, poss CD (x2), application to revoke (x3).
Friday, Oct. 25
Bryce Landon Ford, 26, of Collinsville. Public intoxication, false crime reporting to 911.
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, interrupt/interfere with emergency call.
Justin D. Berry, 39, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Whittany Nicole Letourneau, 30, of McAlester. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), fugitive from justice, hold/Franklin County.
Michael Anthony Knight, 26, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mario Briceno-Robles, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Leaving the scene of property damage, no driver’s license.
Gabrielle Angela Evans, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Creek County.
Nubia Jaqueline Gomez, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Malicious injury to property, obstruct/interfere with police officer, taxes due state, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification.
Johnny Dee Talbott, 39, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, obstruction by flight, poss forged instrument AFCF (x5), stolen property (KCSP), poss CD sched I II, poss MJ.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Edward Dominique Hamilton, 27, of Owasso. DUI-1st, F/T keep in proper lane.
Sonya Renei David, 57, of Owasso. Assault and battery, poss CD sched I II AFCF, larceny/petit AFCF.
Shelley Marie Clark, 57, of Owasso. APC-1st.
Terra Johnson, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operating MV without being licensed or with expired DL.