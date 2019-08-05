Monday, July 29
Todd Jeffery Miller, 29, of Sapulpa. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to accelerate.
Hilary Irene Wagar, 27, of Collinsville. Assault and battery (domestic), hold/Rogers County.
Colton Wayne Roach, 28, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/license tag.
Tuesday, July 30
Julia Marie Purnell, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, hold/electronic monitor required, protective order review hrng.
Vince Xiong, 21, of Owasso. FTA/DUI-alcohol, FTA/speeding 16-20 mph over, failure to signal, resisting an officer.
Shelby Danielle Haffener, 26, of Owasso. Direct contempt of court.
Jodi Placencia, 48, of Owasso. Threaten violent act.
Jackie Ryan Clinton, 34, of Owasso. Speed 11-15 over limit, eluding/attempting.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Anthony Ernest Campbell, 60, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-drugs & alcohol, poss CD with intent AFCF, poss CD-1st, transport open container, change lanes unsafely, poss CD sched I II-1st, drive under suspension.
Michael Scott Wilson, 34, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, hold/electronic monitor required.
Adrian Clayborne, 21, of Owasso. Application to accelerate.
Patrick David Hedges, 52, of Collinsville. Contempt of court.
Dustin Kyle Sund, 31, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc, no insurance/verification, license tag violation, defective equipment, DUS/revoc.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Haley Lynn Zoglmann, 29, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II AFCF, DUI drugs-1st, defective lights other than headlights.
Patrick David Hedges, 52, of Collinsville. Indirect contempt of court, purge fee review hrng.
Rosibel Moreira, 31, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Friday, Aug. 2
Clayton Logan McKay, 19, of Inola. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Darren Lym Sumar, 42, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny AFCF, poss burglary tools AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, insurance/security verification, hold/Osage County.
AJ Joseph, 21, of Owasso. FTA/resisting an officer, FTA/public intoxication, hold/Rogers County.
Ani Anison, 19, of Owasso. Application to accelerate. FTA/larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Ricky Suain, 31, of Owasso. FTA/burglary-2nd degree, FTA/poss/receive/conceal stolen property, FTA/public intoxication.
Carl Ray Burgess, 54, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. Obtain merchandise by bogus check.
Shelbe Alese McCarver, 25, of Owasso. DUS/revoc.
Lami Biti, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No insurance/verification, speed 21-25 over limit, DUS/revoc.
Darren Lyn Summar, 42, of Sand Springs. District warrant/burglary-2nd-degree, failure to carry insurance verification, unlawful poss of paraphernalia, poss of tools by previous burglary AFCF.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Juan Roberto Saldana-Loera, 49, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. APC-1st, ICE detainer.
Joyce Colleen Reeves, 58, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss druge paraphernalia.
Rodney Alan Skelton, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia, drive under revocation.
Loretta Sue Carrier, 36, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/fail to stop for stop sign.
William Burl Driver, 55, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, application to r evoke, application to revoke, FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/failure to produce security verification.
Joseph Allen Bieker, 60, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/drive under revocation.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Tyler Joel Allen, 26, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Kelsey Farr, 28, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Marysa Kamill Trost, 25, of Collinsville. FTA/poss CDS, FTA/improper tag, FTA/affixing improper license plate.