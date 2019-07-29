Monday, July 22
Dalton Clay Pinnick, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/insurance , security verification.
Joshua Ray Smith, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obtaining money, property or signature under false pretenses, FTA/speeding 1-10 mph.
Tuesday, July 23
Joshua Ray Smith, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/speeding 1-10 mph over, obtain money/property by fraud.
William C. Hardy, 22, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), poss drug paraphernalia, poss MJ-1st.
Richard Compton, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia.
Marquesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), DUI-1st, transport open container, larceny/petit larceny, insurance/security verification, drive under revocation.
Amber Melonicharda Crawford, 31, of Owasso. Larceny/petit AFCF, resisting arrest.
Wednesday, July 24
Joshua Clacy Loveless, 32, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Cindi K. Baker, 41, of Collinsville. Driving under influence of alcohol, change lanes unsafely, transport open container.
Priscilla Denise Adams, 32, of Collinsville. Drive under suspension.
Thursday, July 25
Chevi Laquan Smith, 28, of Owasso. Assault and battery on corrections, DHS, OJA, employee, hold/Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron Lee Mills, 24, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st offense liquor or drugs.
Regina Lee Cummings, 33, of Hallett. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Friday, July 26
Taylor Don Ramhorst, 25, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under suspension.
Angela Wesson Barnard, 53, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Thomas Leroy Guinn, 42, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, public intoxication.
Kennedy Vang, 33, of Collinsville. Weekend server.
Rebekah Kethleen Beck, 40, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. FTP/drive under suspension, DUS/revoc-2nd.
Jorge W. Aguilar-Garcia, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 1-10 mph over, DUS/revoc-1st.
Kennedy Annmarie Brooks, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Saturday, July 27
Lee Thomas Harrison, 27, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/public intoxication.
Miranda Joyce Watson, 46, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, transport open container, follow to close, poss CD sched I II-1st.
Dimres Joseph Immy, 28, of Owasso. Obstruction, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Kayla Rene Miller, 24, of Owasso. FTA/animal spray/neuter, FTA/animal proof of vaccination.
Sunday, July 28
Christopher Michael Nice, 29, of Owasso. FTA/other registration/title violations.
Keenan Lee Berry, 36, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, FTA/drive under suspension.
Jose Luis Bustos Vergara, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, changes lanes unsafely.
Christian James Pennington, 18, of Claremore. DUI drugs-1st, contribute to delinquency of minor, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Dran Edwards, 49, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury or destruction of property.