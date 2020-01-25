Early last month, Owasso opened the wrestling season with a brutal slate for its young lineup.
The last of a four-dual gauntlet included a 55-11 loss on the road to Sand Springs, annually one of the top programs on the east side for Class 6A. Six weeks later, Mike Ryan’s squad showed just how far they have come as they opened the Ram Duals on Friday with a 40-22 win over the Sandites.
That victory, paired with a 53-12 blitzing of Springdale, Arkansas, enabled Owasso to finish second in its pool and qualified the Rams for Saturday’s championship bracket. It marked the second straight year, and just second time ever, the cardinal and black have entered the second day of their home tournament still alive for a tournament title.
Owasso finished seventh overall as it fell to Allen, Texas, and Commanche in the first two rounds before the Rams defeated Edmond Memorial, the No. 6-ranked team in 6A.
With the Sand Springs’ dual starting at 113 pounds, Leyton Warne got the Rams on the board with a 7-2 decision over Harley Newberry at 120. EJ Tecson followed with a pin and Killian McNichol scooped up more bonus points with a major decision at 132 as Owasso led 13-3. Braxton Bacon recorded a pin at 152 and Nate Jacobson did likewise at 160, which reclaimed a 25-13 advantage for the Rams.
Mark Turner pinned Sango Whitehorn at 182, which was sandwiched in between a pair of Sandite victories, as Owasso held a tenuous 31-22 lead going into the final three matches.
But the Rams did not fold. Instead, they displayed some of the grit they had developed after the early-season trials. Devin Harris made an escape with 1:30 remaining in the third period hold up in a 3-2 decision over Santana Naugle at 220. Freshman Tyler Rich claimed an overtime win at 285 and Zeke Wheeler finished Sand Springs off with a decision at 106.
Owasso returns to action on the mat Thursday when it travels to Sapulpa for a dual. The Rams and Chieftains are slated to start at 6 p.m. with junior high matches, followed by the varsity dual at approximately 7.