Week 0
Bentonville West Wolverines
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30
Where: Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Ark.
Head coach: Bryan Pratt
2018 record: 7-5 overall. Lost to North Little Rock, in second round of Arkansas’ Class 7A playoffs.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 0-1.
Last meeting: Quarterback Will Kuehne threw for 343 yards, ran for 55 more and accounted for 6 touchdowns as the Rams rallied for a season-opening 56-40 win in at Owasso Stadium what would be their highest scoring game of the year. Bentonville West led 31-14 midway through the third quarter but Owasso outscored its Arkansas visitors 35-6 over the final 12 minutes. Trey Goins and Mario Kirby combined for 266 receiving yards and 3 TDs. Dawson Adams had two scores and Duece Mayberry added a pick six in the fourth quarter rally.
Scouting Bentonville West: The Wolverines dropped their first three games, including the season opener against Owasso, but bounced back to beat Fayetteville lost only one of their eight district games…Pratt, the former Ram assistant, has several key pieces to replace on offense…Defensively, senior Nick Whitlach (125 tackles, 6 TFL) is one of a number of experienced returnees.
Week 1
Fayetteville Bulldogs
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6
Where: Owasso Stadium
Head coach: Billy Dawson
2018 record: 9-3 overall. Lost to Bryant, 28-25, in second round of Arkansas Class 7A playoffs.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 1-0.
Last meeting: Bill Blankenship’s return to his former school did not go as hoped as Fayetteville scored TDs on five consecutive possessions and withstood a late Ram rally to hand Owasso its first loss in 11 games with a 45-31 decision last season. The Rams accumulated 475 yards of offense, but surrendered 597 to Fayetteville.
Scouting Fayetteville: Darius Bowers gave the Rams fits a season ago and is now off to the University of Central Arkansas. His replacement, 6-foot-5 senior Hank Gibbs, could be another headache for Owasso. Gibbs threw for 1,000 yards and 14 TDs while appearing in six games and three starts for the Bulldogs a year ago.
Week 2
Broken Arrow Tigers
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13
Where: Memorial Stadium, Broken Arrow
Head coach: David Alexander
2018 record: 13-0 overall, 7-0 in District 6AI-1. Def. Jenks, 28-20, in state championship game.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 28-12 overall. Will actually be the 42nd meeting between the schools. The 1927 outcome is unknown.
Last meeting: Broken Arrow claimed its first ever state title, aided by two wins over the Rams a season ago. BA won 47-20 in the regular season meeting, then outlasted OHS in a 10-7 defensive slugfest in the state semifinals.
Scouting Broken Arrow: The Tigers graduated a talented senior class, including Tulsa World’s state player of the year RB Noah Cortes, on their way to the championship. But the cupboard is still stocked as BA returns several offensive players which will be protected tackle and OU commit Andrew Raym (6-5, 290), regarded as the best lineman in Oklahoma. Safety and Oregon commit Myles Slusher (6-0, 184) is one of the anchors on defense.
Week 4
Union Redskins
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27
Where: Owasso Stadium
Head coach: Kirk Fridrich
2018 record: 9-3 overall, 7-0 in District 6AI-2. Lost to Jenks, ??-??, in 6AI state semifinals.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 31-14 overall.
Last meeting: Union avenged its 2017 state title game loss to the Rams with a 21-0 win in the district opener last year at Union-Tuttle Stadium. It marked Union’s first shutout of Owasso since 1994.
Scouting Union: Senior WR Kyler Pearson (6-2, 190), a Kansas commit, will be one of the Redskins’ top playmakers on an offensive unit that needs to replace its starting quarterback...Center Gabe Cantu (6-4, 295) is a Tulsa commit. Two-way lineman Mason Givens (6-0, 255) figures to be a top performer on Union’s defensive front.
Week 5
Edmond North Huskies
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4
Where: Husky Field, Edmond
Head coach: Tanner Roof
2018 record: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in District 6AI-2.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 2-4 overall.
Last meeting: The Rams blocked a pair of kicks, intercepted passes on consecutive drives as they ended a three-game losing streak with a 48-0 romp of the Huskies last year. RB Isaiah Jacobs, who had sat out the first four games with a strained knee, made his season debut and ran for 151 yards and a TD as Owasso tallied 297 rushing yards on the ground. Payton Lusk had two TD catches.
Scouting Edmond North: Roof hopes to build on his first season with the Huskies which saw them go winless. Offensively, North struggled on the ground with just 166 net rushing yards through 10 games, a statistic that contributed to the Huskies eclipsing 14 points in a game on only two occasions during the season. Baron Potter takes over as the new defensive coordinator.
Week 6
Norman North Timberwolves
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11
Where: Owasso Stadium (Homecoming)
Head coach: Justin Jones
2018 record: 2-8 overall, 2-5 in District 6AI-2.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 2-4 overall.
Last meeting: The Ram defense intercepted three passes, including a pick six from Omarr Barker, and Jacobs ran for 145 yards and scored three TDs as Owasso notched its first road win of the season in a 38-7 verdict last season at Norman. The Rams held the T-wolves to 75 rushing yards, scored the first three times they had the ball and never looked back. Will Kuehne completed 17 of 28 passes for 223 yards.
Scouting Norman North: The T-wolves will look to bounce back in Jones’ second season at the helm. North has seen a five-game regression in the win column each of the last two seasons since reaching the 2016 6AI title game… Senior RB Blaine Martin ran for 674 yards, including a 327-yard performance against Edmond North, despite missing four games last season.
Week 7
Southmoore Sabercats
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17
Where: Moore Stadium, Moore
Head coach: Jeremy Stark
2018 record: 3-7 overall, 2-5 in District 6AI-2.
All-Time Series vs. Owasso: 2-3 overall.
Last meeting: Trailing 13-10 in the third quarter, Owasso scored 17 unanswered, including a pair of fourth-quarter scores as it rallied for the 27-13 district victory on Homecoming last season. Caymon Severs had a 14-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter as the Rams held a 10-6 halftime lead. Tied at 13, Goins gave Owasso the lead for good with a 21-yard catch and score. Jacobs had 109 rushing yards, including a 40-yard TD jaunt in the fourth quarter.
Scouting Southmoore: The Sabercats return nine starters on offense including all five of linemen up front. Last year’s starter QB Jaedyn Scott, also the team’s leading rusher, moves over to receiver…Defensively, Southmoore is switching its base alignment from 3-4 to a 3-3 stack…The Sabercats won only three games in 2018, but ended the season with victories over Edmond North (35-11) and Norman North (42-31) in the last three weeks.
Week 8
Mustang Broncos
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25
Where: Bronco Stadium, Mustang
Head coach: Lee Blankenship
2018 record: 4-6 overall, 3-4 in District 6AI-2.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 3-2 overall.
Last meeting: Omarr Barker opened the game with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Rams outscored Mustang 21-0 in the second half to notch their fourth consecutive victory, a 35-10 verdict in 2018. Will Kuehne threw for 206 yards and two scores, one each to Carney and Goins, and Jacobs topped the 100-yard rushing plateau for the fourth-straight game. Owasso defense tallied six sacks and held the Broncos to 28 rushing yards on 34 attempts.
Scouting Mustang: Lee Blankenship, cousin of Owasso coach Bill Blankenship, takes over the Broncos’ program. Blankenship spent five years at Beggs, then made a one-year stop at Bartlesville a season ago before he took over the largest west side school in Oklahoma…Mustang returns eight starters on offense…Senior safety Liam Krivanek, who had 126 tackles a year ago, and fellow senior Judson Rowland (116 tackles) lead the Bronco defense.
Week 9
Moore Lions
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1
Where: Owasso Stadium
Head coach: Brad Hill
2018 record: 5-6, overall, 4-3 in District 6AI-2. Lost to Broken Arrow, 49-0, in state quarterfinals.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 4-3 overall.
Last meeting: Will Kuehne threw for four touchdowns, two each to Kirby and Carney, but had two interceptions, including one that was returned for a score, as Moore halted the Rams’ four-game win streak with a 43-31 defeat. Isaiah Jacobs ran for 107 yards. QB Daniel Hishaw Jr. accounted for 296 yards and five touchdowns for the Lions.
Scouting Moore: Hishaw, whose performance last season was one of the most effective by any opposing quarterback against the Ram defense, returns as a senior. Hishaw threw for 1,869 yards and ran for 776 yards with a combined 29 TDs a year ago…Senior LB Marcus Morris is back after collecting 108 tackles and two interceptions last year.
Week 10
Putnam City North Panthers
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8
Where: Owasso Stadium
Head coach: Ryan Laverty
2018 record: 8-3 overall, 5-2 in District 6AI-2. Lost to Jenks, 42-12, in state quarterfinals.
All-time series vs. Owasso: 0-5 overall.
Last meeting: This 41-7 win may go down as Owasso’s most important and impressive victory of the year. The Rams tallied a season-high 323 rushing yards and 511 in total offense as they clinched second place in District 6AI-2 and a first-round home playoff game. Jacobs rushed for a career-high 201 yards. Owasso came up with three turnovers, including an Omarr Barker 60-yard interception return for a score, and held Putnam North to 177 total yards.
Scouting Putnam City North: Fresh off the program’s best record since an identical 8-3 mark in 2007, the Panthers look to build after a five-win improvement last season…Senior QB Aaron Norment returns after he threw for 2,220 yards and 21 TDs. Senior WR Angelo Bell tallied 817 receiving yards and 13 TDs on just 40 catches last season…Junior LB Hunter Birmingham (70 tackles) and senior CB Jarimieh Harrison (4 INTs) return as defensive leaders for the Panthers.