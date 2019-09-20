Emaud Triplett sported a new look during an Owasso football practice last week.
One of the junior linebacker’s locks of hair was secured at the end with a shiny pooka shell, courtesy of Shelley, his mother. The matriarch of the Triplett household braided his hair into the shell after his team-high 13-tackle performance in the Rams win over Broken Arrow two weeks ago.
“My mom decided to do it when I had a good game,” Triplett smiled.
With the start her son is off to this season, Shelley may want to stock up on pooka shells.
Triplett, in his first season as a full-time starter on defense, leads the top-ranked Rams (3-0) with 36 tackles going into Friday’s District 6A-2 opener against No. 3 Union (1-2). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in an anticipated sellout at Owasso Stadium.
Last season, Triplett saw his first significant varsity action as the Rams utilized him at both at outside linebacker on defense and running back on offense. Following the conclusion of the 2018 campaign, Owasso coaches decided to move Triplett from outside to the inside.
“He played the outside spot last year and really took some growing pains,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship. “I saw early in spring that he could be special…He is just gifted that way. He looks to me like a Division-I inside linebacker. He responds with incredible speed. When he hits you, you’re hit.”
Triplett’s most well-known hit came early in the second quarter against Broken Arrow when he blasted Tiger quarterback Jake Raines on a run play. Triplett also had two sacks and a 72-yard interception return, the first pick off of his varsity career, on the night.
When asked which play was his favorite, Triplett chose a diplomatic answer.
“I was most proud of how disciplined and how good we played,” he said. “I can’t brag on myself because I didn’t do it by myself.”
Triplett was certainly no slouch in his sophomore season. He finished with 51 tackles, including six tackles for loss, at the outside linebacker spot. Triplett said last year’s experience benefited him when he returned to the inside, a position he had played regularly earlier in his football career.
“I knew if I was fast enough to play on the outside and cover those short slots, I knew that was going to help a lot in the game and me getting from spot A to spot B,” Triplett said. “All I had to do (moving to the inside) was to learn how to use my hands to get off of blocks better and at a higher frequency.”
The move paid off immediately for Triplett and the Ram defense. In the season opener at Bentonville West, Triplett tallied a career-high 15 tackles, including three tackles for loss and two of his team-high four sacks on the season.
Triplett recalled a moment against the Wolverines when he realized he was playing his natural position.
“I got into a dude and threw him down,” Triplett said. “I thought ‘man that feels good.’ I want to keep doing that.”