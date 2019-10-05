By Shawn Hein
Payton Lusk has developed into one of Owasso’s top receiving threats in the passing game this fall.
Lusk had touchdown catches in the first three games of the season and has 17 receptions for 319 yards halfway through the regular season. He even has offers to play college football.
Even the 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior himself may not have believed any of those previous statements as recently as six months ago.
“The difference between now and then is night and day,” Lusk said. “When I came back and I told myself it was going to be different.”
The “it” Lusk refers to was his approach to the game of football, a perspective altered after he spent three months in a back brace with a spine injury and being told he might never play sports again.
“We were told he had a 50/50 chance of healing,” said Payton’s father, Alton. “That’s discouraging, but with what we believed, we put it in God’s hands.”
Lusk and the top-ranked Rams (5-0, 2-0) host Norman North (1-4, 1-1) Friday for homecoming at Owasso Stadium.
Growing up Payton’s first love in sports was basketball. Lusk dreamed of starring on the hardwood long past his high school days. But last season, with the encouragement of classmates like cornerback Duece Mayberry, Lusk decided to try football for the first time in several years.
“I told him if you come out to the field, maybe you have potential (to play college football),” Mayberry said.
Lusk showed glimpses of his potential with 16 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, but Lusk admitted he didn’t give the sport his full attention.
“Last year I wasn’t really focused during the season,” he said. “I was a basketball player and I was more focused on getting back to basketball.”
Lusk’s basketball season did not last long, however.
A nagging back injury, which had begun to flare up over the summer of 2018, increased in severity when Lusk went up for a dunk during pregame in Owasso’s season opener at Bartlesville.
“I came down and my back just gave out,” said Lusk, who began last season as a starter for the Rams.
Lusk only played in four games before he had to shut it down. He was diagnosed with a bilateral pars fracture. Both of Lusk’s L5 vertebrae were cracked halfway.
“They were real close to being broken off,” Lusk said. “(The doctor) said if they would have broken off, I would have never been able to play sports again.”
For the next three months, Lusk was relegated to wearing a back brace. No basketball. No track season. He just had to sit and wait.
“I would see him on the bench, not getting to play and with his brace on,” said Rams coach Bill Blankenship. “I was frustrated for him because I know when you’re athlete the last thing you want to do is do nothing.”
Lusk got his back brace off in March and felt better, but still had to wait until May before he was cleared to get back to sports. Lusk got the news the day before spring ball started.
“I didn’t sleep that night (before) because I was thinking I didn’t know what I was going to do without sports. It was rough,” he said.
Once he was released to play, Lusk went to work. His focused on developing his body to handle the rigors of football, which required adding strength and about 20 pounds to his frame. Lusk also focused on workouts that would help decrease the likelihood of similar back and spine injuries reoccurring in the future.
The athletic senior-to-be worked out with former Tulsa McLain standout Prentiss Elliott and benefited from the expertise of Drew Smith from Summit Physical Therapy, Owasso Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Jordan Johnson and Rams receivers coach Zac Simmonds.
That work paid off when Lusk was offered by FCS member Howard University. Oklahoma Baptist and Southwest Oklahoma State have also extended offers to Lusk.
“What other people had been telling him, that they thought he had a future in football, I think that validated that conversation,” Blankenship said. “And it lit a fire that I haven’t seen him slowdown from.”
Lusk accounted for the Rams’ first touchdown of the season when he caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cole Dugger in the first quarter against Bentonville West (Arkansas) on Aug. 30. A week later, Lusk had one catch, again a 35-yard scoring grab, in the 51-19 romp over Fayetteville.
But Lusk’s most memorable game came against Broken Arrow when he tallied five catches for 109 yards, his first 100-yard receiving game. The highlight was a 15-yard TD catch in which he reached over a Tiger defender to pull down. Lusk’s reception was tweeted out as a candidate for “You Got Mossed,” an ESPN segment referencing NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Blankenship said Lusk’s performance at BA showed his growth, both in production and mentality.
“Last year he was very hit or miss, in terms of his performance,” said the Owasso skipper. “Now he can take a hard hit or he can go to the ground…Like in the BA game when he made a catch and went down after taking a hit. I would tell you a year ago he would’ve been out a week or two. That wasn’t in his mindset of I’m going to fight through. Now he’s just embraced it.”