Owasso head coach Bill Blankenship sat down with sports editor Shawn Hein for a Q&A session during the off-season. Blankenship will enter his third year leading the Rams. OHS won the Class 6AI state title in Blankenship’s first season and advanced to the state semifinals last year.
Q: Where will be the biggest difference fans will see from the BA game in the playoffs until now?
I think we’re becoming a faster team. I think team speed has improved over a season ago. I think sometimes speed is relative in if you’re confident, you can play faster. And, if you’re not confident, you just are hesitant. I thought by the time we got to Broken Arrow, our young guys were playing with more confidence. They knew what we were asking them to do, so they were playing faster.
I think physically we’re seeing a real positive change from (strength and conditioning) coach (Jordan) Johnson having a full year with our guys. There are any number of them that we could point out who have put on 15-20 pounds since the end of December. We don’t have a ton of big-time linemen prospects of guys who walk out on the field and everybody goes ‘oh wow.’ But I think we’ve got really, really good high school players that are going to be way stronger and way faster than they were a year ago.
Q: Offensively, you have a lot of key guys back. You replace your quarterback but it’s with somebody, in Cole Dugger, who already has experience at the varsity level. How will the Rams look different offensively than a year ago?
A: Take a guy like Payton Lusk. He played football for the first time last year in a whole bunch of years. He was still a late starter and we didn’t have all summer with him. So the fact that Payton is going to get his team camp and 7-on-7 and passing league and all the tournaments, you’re going to see his skills really develop into being a good route runner, not just a guy that runs deep and catches a ball.
Trey Goins has really changed his body and is becoming a threat. (Last year) he was a good sophomore playing, but I don’t think he was dangerous. Kelan Carney was one of our leading pass catchers and he was just a guy out there as a freshman. And, so far, he’s looked like a guy that can catch it and run away from people, whereas we never thought he could do that last year… I think that’s what I’m hoping people see. If we get Isaiah (Jacobs), he’s going to be 15-20 pounds heavier than he was a year ago. He’s going to be faster and stronger than he was a year ago. I think it’ll be noticeable.
Q: That receiver group you talked about was virtually all new last year, with the exception of Mario Kirby. And sometimes it showed where somebody would come up with a big game here or there, but there did not seem to be a go-to-guy on a consistent basis. Was the spread-the-ball around mentality by design, or do you expect that to change this season?
A: It’s not terrible if they’re all good. But if there are none of them that are guys that can separate, you’re going to struggle a bit. I think, for most of the year, we struggled early because we didn’t have a go-to receiver that could get loose no matter who he was playing. Mario evolved into that guy as kind of a matchup problem. I think we’re be a bigger matchup problem because we’re better across the board. We maybe don’t have that one just freak. But we have three or four that can go and make a play. That’s encouraging.
Defensively, you had to deal with missing an important part like linebacker KeJuan Hay for most of the year. But you had guys like a Brendan Dye or a Tristan Profit who came on by the end of the year. How much will those guys and, others around them, benefit from that time last year?
Brendan is a great example. He got forced into action. He was starting at linebacker the first time we played Broken Arrow. And to say that it was bad was an understatement. I’m not saying he wasn’t giving effort. They were all trying. But there’s just no short cut to experience. It’s about learning your keys and learning how to play. Brendan is, now, a dynamic linebacker. Not just a more experienced one. I think he’s a really good linebacker.
When you move Emaud Triplett from the outside safety spot to inside backer, I saw it in spring practice. I saw it in team camp. I continue to see it in 7-on-7. He is special at that spot. I think it’s a natural spot for him to play. I think it will be obvious to our fans that our linebackers are more active.
Q: How are they going to look different defensively?
A: What I hope will be noticeable will be team speed. I think you’re going to see us run to the ball really well. That’s one of the signatures of a Bobby Klinck defense, is the effort and the intensity. Now the athleticism is getting there to where it’s going to be noticeable. I don’t think there are any obvious weak links in the secondary. We’ve got guys that can run and play and cover and hit. We’re able to spread it around a bit. Up front is similar. You’re not going to see a guy that looks like a Power 5 recruit. They don’t. But they are going be really, really good high school players. I think we might be better in a lot of those positions.
Haydon Grant, who recently committed to Tulsa, has been one of those developing guys. His body and his body of work have been radically different from December to today. During spring practice and team camp, he was hard to block. He was always a potential guy. He had that long body. But he has, what we call at the college level, that twitch, that ability to create problems. I think that’s going to be a fun thing to see him create issues in passing situations. Andre (King) is a little bit like that. He has really good speed.
Q: There are several familiar faces with 16 returning starters from a season ago. Who are a few under-the-radar guys who Owasso fans may not know now but will by November?
A: Rarely do people say that about offensive linemen but I do think Dillon Gilbert is a guy people are going to begin to notice. A really, really good player. An athlete. As an offensive linemen, people who are usually behind the scenes, people are going to pay attention to him. It’s going to a lot of fun with him.
Defensively, he’s not new to us. But to a lot of folks who didn’t follow us through the playoffs, Tristan Profit is going to be a much better player than what people realized. He gives us a lot of opportunity on defense.
Omarr Barker has been a very solid No. 2 (cornerback) to Duece (Mayberry). And I think Omarr has really turned the corner. His strength and ability to cover. He had a great track season. He doesn’t look like the same guy I coached two years ago.
Probably in the d-line, I think (people) are going to wonder where Jaden Love came from. He’s been a guy in the rotation and just continues to find a way to make plays. Through spring football, I really liked Michael Jamerson. He’s a sophomore who was working with the d-line. He’s been hurt a bit so he was a little bit behind. But I think, eventually, MJ will come out of the pack and people will notice him.
Q: During last season, Owasso showed a lot of progress between the regular season losses to Broken Arrow and Union and the BA game in the playoffs. Even though the state semifinal against BA was a loss, how much momentum has that given them during the off-season?
A: Momentum’s a good word. The double edge of a lot of our seniors being on a championship team and then being on a team that put it together at the end and were within a drive of winning against a really special Broken Arrow team, I think they came back and went to work and were motivated by that. Seeing what they could become, I think this group, rather it was because of the way it ended, there is a hunger for doing something special from this group.
Q: Going into your third year in the program, do you feel like you’re seeing the development you wanted?
A: This senior class, I’ve had the opportunity to be their coach. Not that that is anything special. It’s just that culture that is me, my personality and my way of doing things, is just now becoming, for them, the way we do things. We have a much better opportunity to have a player-led program because they get it. We’ve been able to hang on to our coaching staff. We haven’t had a lot of turn over… All of that begins to create a way we do things. Not that it’s better than anybody else, it’s just comfortable. Now you don’t have to teach everybody how we do things. Now you’re just teaching the new guys how we do things. That’s huge.