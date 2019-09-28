By Shawn Hein
The first month full of games figured to provide the most difficult hurdles of the regular season for Owasso football.
The Rams kicked off with two of Arkansas’ top high school programs followed by two of the last three Class 6AI state champions in Oklahoma. Three of those four teams knocked off the Rams a season ago.
What a difference a year makes.
Owasso stomped past its first four opponents with an average winning margin of 23 points and are firmly entrenched as the team to beat when it travels to Edmond North Friday in District 6AI-2 play.
One of the keys to the Rams early-season dominance has been a defense that has made a noticeable improvement from a unit that included several of the same faces from a season ago.
In the first four games of the 2018 campaign, the Owasso defense gave up and average of 498 yards and 38 points. Over the same stretch this year, the Rams have limited opponents to 285 yards and just less than 21 points an outing.
In Owasso’s last two games against Broken Arrow and Union, the Rams allowed an average of 230 yards and 14.5 points.
“Our coaches are doing a really good job of getting guys ready and the kids are doing a great job of getting better each week,” said defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck.
Klinck’s defense was particularly effective in bottling up Union in a 34-10 romp. The Rams allowed less than 3 yards per rush and limited the Redskins to 3 yards or fewer on 33 of their 66 total offensive snaps.
“When you can limit big plays, you make them have to be a patient offense,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship. “And I think that plays in our favor.”
Senior defensive end Andre King, who was credited with two sacks as part of a front that caused havoc in the Union offensive backfield, said creating pressure has been a high point of emphasis.
“Coach (Gary) LaBass has been working with us on closing the pocket the past few games,” King said. “Even if we didn’t get the sack, we wanted to make the quarterback feel uncomfortable.”
That uncomfortable feeling for opposing offenses has also led to turnovers. Owasso has nine takeaways through the first four games.
Blankenship and Klinck attributed the improved defensive play to increased team speed, a direct result of strength and conditioning coach Jordan Johnson.
“Our kids look different,” Klinck said. “It’s no longer a physical mismatch. For me, I don’t have to scheme too much. I can just let them go play.”
Senior safety Dawson Adams, a starter on the 2017 state championship-winning defense, said this year’s defense has some similar characteristics.
“My sophomore year everybody wanted a piece of the ball,” Adams said. “That’s the same way it is this year. Guys are just flying around to the ball wanting to make plays…I think we were more talented my sophomore year but we’ve learned the program more with coach Blankenship being in the third year with him. I think we have a chance to be better as a defense.”