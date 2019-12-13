Owasso completed a storybook 2019 with the school’s first unbeaten campaign with a 13-0 record.
The Rams seemingly ran away from the rest of Class 6AI with an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points going into the state final against Jenks. Owasso had not been seriously threatened in the closing minutes since its season-opening comeback against Bentonville West.
While the Rams appeared to be cruising on their way to a record-setting run that ended with a second gold ball in three seasons, coach Bill Blankenship had a different perspective looking back on the season. The Owasso skipper felt what his team had overcome in getting to the finals played a key role in helping them pull out a heart-stopping 14-6 verdict against the Trojans.
“I don’t know we ever felt like we were cruising,” said Blankenship just days removed from his sixth state title as a head coach. “Even though we would end up winning by two or three touchdowns, it was hard. I think that actually helped us.”
On the first offensive series, Owasso lost starting running back Derrick Overstreet to an injury. Backup Hayden Hood, also the team’s place kicker, went down with in the second series. Already without the services of outside receiver Payton Lusk, the Rams had to adjust their priorities and playbook on offense.
It was not the first time Owasso had to take such an approach. Earlier in the season, the Rams had charged past Broken Arrow and Union by a combined score of 76-29 but lost highly-coveted running back Isaiah Jacobs in the process.
Jacobs only played in one series since the win over Redskins and his absence caused the Rams to change how they did things. But senior quarterback Cole Dugger and the offense still managed to average 40 points per game over the final nine contests.
Dugger, just months after joining the program, finished the season with 3,350 passing yards and a new Ram-best 42 touchdown passes. His efficiency was just as eye popping as he completed 63.6 percent of his passes. Dugger averaged 18.4 yards-per-completion and yet was intercepted just twice in 286 attempts.
“He grew immensely from spring practice to the playoffs,” Blankenship said of Dugger. “His numbers were obviously impressive. But his growth in the mental game was really special.”
One of Dugger’s replacements in the offensive backfield against Jenks was junior Emaud Triplett. Without a rushing attempt through the first 11 games of the season, Triplett had team-high 13 carries and his first rushing score of the season, a 2-yard plunge late in the third quarter that proved to be the game-winning touchdown.
Triplett had primarily served as a run stopper at inside linebacker throughout the season, a role he thrived in. Triplett and fellow inside backer Brenden Dye combined for more than 250 tackles as the centerpieces for a stingy Ram defense.
“The combination of Emaud Triplett and Brenden Dye at inside backer that was nothing short of almost phenomenal,” Blankenship said. “They weren’t the only pieces. But they had the kind of speed and firepower at linebacker that it helped everybody around them to go to another level.”
Hood’s early exit not only created a void at running back, but in the kicking game as well. Senior Will Felts step in for field goal duties and converted on both of his extra point attempts. Felts also averaged 29 yards on three punts.
Considering Owasso’s early-season struggles on special teams, Felts’ performance was an obvious sign of the progress made.
Jacobs’ early-season injury also came at about the time the Rams ascended to No. 1 in the polls, a spot they held for the remainder of the year. Blankenship said how his Owasso team handled both the praise and expectation that comes with being on top was memorable.
“This team, from about 3 or 4 we were the hunted. And we had to lead as the favorite,” Blankenship said. “That’s hard to defend sometimes…They kept focus. Most adults forget what they were like when they were 15-16 years old. To keep young men locked for 2 ½ hours is tough.”
Championship feeling
Blankenship is no stranger to state titles with six to his credit. But Owasso’s 2019 team was just the second time Blankenship had guided a team to a perfect record. Blankenship’s 2002 Union squad completed the feat as well.
“When you run the table and are able to be undefeated, I think that separates you and puts in you in another category,” Blankenship said.
Looking ahead to 2020
Both sides of the ball will graduate significant talent going into next season for the Rams.
Owasso will lean on the experience of its offensive line, which returns all of their top seven players with the exception of center Allen Carey. The Rams will break in a new quarterback, but does bring back Overstreet and Hood in the backfield. The receiving core loses Mario Kirby and Payton Lusk, but junior Trey Goins, sophomores Kelan Carney, Ronnie Thomas and JaRay Austin along with freshman Cole Adams ensure the cupboard is far from empty.
Defensively, the losses will be more significant. Junior safety Gage Laney is the lone returning starter in the secondary and both ends, Tulsa-bound Haydon Grant and Andre King, are seniors. Triplett and Dye both return at the linebacker spots while sophomore Michael Jamerson and junior Caleb Nealis are back at defensive tackle.