BROKEN ARROW – There’s a new king of the mountain in Class 6AI.
No. 2 Owasso four touchdowns in the second half and pulled away from top-ranked and defending state champion Broken Arrow, 42-19, Friday night in the inaugural F olds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family at Memorial Stadium.
Cole Dugger threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Payton Lusk and Isaiah Jacobs each scored twice. The Ram defense forced three turnovers, limited the Tigers to 215 total yards and snapped their 15-game win streak in the process.
Owasso (3-0) scored on consecutive drives and led 14-7 late in the first quarter, but BA scored on the final play of the half when Adonis Ballard recovered a blocked punt in the endzone.
Jacobs accounted for both Ram scores in the first half. He put the Rams on the board with a 3-yard run with 10:12 left in the second quarter, a TD set up by Andre King’s fumble recovery on the prior play. Jacobs added a 1-yard plunge on third and goal.
Another Rams special teams breakdown led to three points for BA early in the third quarter. The Tigers took over at the Owasso 27 after an errant snap on an attempted punt.
BA’s lead lasted just a few plays when senior h-back Mario Kirby came up with another clutch play, this time a 49-yard catch and run and reclaimed a 21-17 Ram lead. Lusk finished with 111 receiving yards, 53 of which came on consecutive catches, the latter a 15-yard snag over a Tiger defender in the endzone with 2:05 left in the third.
Owasso continued to separate from BA in the fourth when freshman receiver Cole Dawson ran for a dazzling 43-yard TD on a reverse. Reserve Hagen Hood capped the Ram scoring with a 3-yard run in the closing minutes.
Game notes
Dynamic Ram: Emaud Triplett has lived up to his billing a breakout candidate this season. The Rams junior linebacker came into the BA with a team-high 21 tackles through the first two games. On Friday, Triplett had one of the biggest hits of the game when the blasted Tiger quarterback Jake Raines in the early in the second quarter. Late in the fourth quarter, BA trailed 35-19 but had one last gasp before Triplett ended the series with a sack followed by a 72-yard interception return on the next play.
“We knew we had the better team and we had the tougher team,” Triplett said. “We came out and executed like we were supposed to.”
Pass defense: Broken Arrow’s passing game had been efficient through the first two games of the season. The Tigers had 337 passing yards on just 14 completions in their wins over Mansfield, Texas, and Union. On Friday, Owasso limited BA to 10 passing yards on five completions.
Senior cornerback Duece Mayberry said the secret to Owasso’s success was rather simple.
“What we did is we went cover zero,” Mayberry said. “We put a lot of people in the box and let our corners go to work. We were in 1-on-1 matchups, their best players against our best players. And we came out with it.”
Next up: Owasso will have a week off before it begins District 6AI-2 play Friday, Sept. 27. The Rams will host Union as the winner will claim the early edge in the district race.