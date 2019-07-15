Varsity
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 30 at Bentonville West 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 FAYETTEVILLE (FOR Night) 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Broken Arrow 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 UNION* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Edmond North* 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 NORMAN NORTH* (Homecoming) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Southmoore* 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 at Mustang* 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 MOORE* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 PUTNAM CITY NORTH* (Senior Night) 7:30 p.m.
*-District 6AI-2 game
JV Red
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 2 at Jenks 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 BROKEN ARROW 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 MUSKOGEE 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Union Red 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 JENKS 6 p.m.
JV White
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 2 NOAH 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 TALIHINA 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 at Sand Springs 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Barnsdall 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Claremore 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Sapulpa 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 UNION WHITE 6 p.m.
9th Red
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 27 at Union (Conference Preview) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Sapulpa Blue 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 BARTLESVILLE BLUE 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 19 BROKEN ARROW BLACK 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Jenks Maroon 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Union Red 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 BIXBY BLUE 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Booker T. Washington 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 24 JENKS MAROON 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 31 at Broken Arrow Black 6:30 p.m.
9th White
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Broken Arrow (Conference Preview) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 JENKS WHITE 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Union White 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 BROKEN ARROW GOLD 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 BIXBY RED 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Jenks White 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 UNION WHITE 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 CROSSOVER PREP 6 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Broken Arrow Gold 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Bixby Red 6 p.m.
8th Red
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 27 at Jenks (Conference Preview) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Sapulpa Blue 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 BARTLESVILLE BLUE 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Jenks Maroon 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Union Red 6 p.m.
Oct. 10 BIXBY BLUE 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Tulsa Carver 6 p.m.
Oct. 24 JENKS MAROON 6 p.m.
Oct. 31 BA BLACK 6 p.m.
8th White
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 26 at Bixby (Conference Preview) 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 BA WHITE 6 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Bixby Red 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 BROKEN ARROW GOLD 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 JENKS WHITE 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Union White 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Broken Arrow Gold 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 BIXBY RED 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 at Broken Arrow White 6:30 p.m.