What a difference three days can make.
A little over 72 hours removed from a resounding 19-point loss to the Roughers in the Skiatook Invitational, the Rams got quite a measure of revenge. Mallory Hendrix went off for a career-high 28 points and Kelsie Korb drilled a clutch three-pointer and Owasso went on to knock off the Roughers in overtime, 51-49, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Owasso Gymnasium.
The Rams built a 21-16 halftime lead but Muskogee gained a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Korb connected on a trey in the closing seconds of regulation and tied the game at 42-42.
Korb finished with seven points and Chloe Stocksen added six for Owasso, which improved to 4-9 overall and 2-2 in Frontier Conference play.
Bartlesville 38, Owasso 37: Lydia Knollmeyer’s only two points of the contest came at the right time for the Bruins. Her bucket in the closing seconds enabled Bartlesville to upend the Rams on Friday.
Owasso led for a majority of the game and held an 18-10 advantage at halftime. A Kelsey Korb three-pointer was the Rams lone field goal in the third quarter as they were outscored 15-5 and trailed 25-23 going into the final eight minutes.
Karson Zumwalt paced the Rams with 11 points. Chloe Stocksen added eight points and Avery Vancuren chipped in with six for Owasso.