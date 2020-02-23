Last season ended in a heartbreaker for the Owasso girls soccer team as they fell to Broken Arrow in the final seconds of the second overtime in a state quarterfinal match.
It was one of only two losses for the Rams as they racked up 15 wins and a district championship. Despite losing some key pieces off of that squad, head coach Sam Bowers said this year’s Owasso squad could be superior in some ways.
“Attacking-wise, I think we’ll be a lot more lethal,” said Bowers, who enters his 21st season at Owasso and 29th overall with 398 career coaching victories. “We’ve got a little more depth and overall I think we’re a more athletic soccer team than last year.”
The Rams return an experienced squad, keyed by a pair of four-year starting seniors in forwards Gracie Pate and Kassidy Collins. Pate, who has signed to play at Oklahoma Baptist, led the team with 12 goals and 13 assists last season. Collins, a UCO signee, is the fastest player on the team and has prior experience on the back line.
Bowers has several options to fill the third spot in the Rams 4-3-3 formation, including highly-touted freshman Lauren Hoefer.
“She doesn’t look like a freshman,” Bowers said of Hoefer. “You would think she’s a junior in college. She’s a big, physical kid. And she’s a very good technical player.”
Senior Chloe Wilkins, sophomore Delana King and freshman Emelie Rhein also figure to see time at forward.
“We have six or seven kids fighting for those top three spots, so that’s a good problem to have,” Bowers said.
Senior goalie Sydney Sherman is returning two-year starter. Sherman, also an OBU signee, allowed just six goals and posted 12 shutouts a season ago. She’ll be leading a backline that includes centerbacks Cierra Gann and Mia Wright. Both Gann and Wright previously played in the midfield but have prior experience at centerback on their club teams.
Emily Ackerman figures to the top candidate at right back with Heidi Wiedmeier on the left side. Sophomore Sophia Harding is another candidate.
One of Bowers’ biggest concerns going into the season is group of midfielders. Owasso does not return a starter in any of those three positions after the graduation of program staples like Faith Lewis.
“Faith was big and so physical in there,” Bowers said. “We have some talented kids, but I don’t know if we’ll be able to replace that.”
Sophomore Olivia Kucharyski, an 11-goal scorer a year ago, will move from forward to the middle and fellow sophomore Abby Davis, a move-in from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, is another possibility. Kaitlyn Nipper, who played some midfield last season, is among other candidates for a starting spot.
“Our biggest question will be if we can get our midfield organized and can compete,” Bowers said.
Owasso begins the regular season Tuesday at Bixby then hosts Union Friday, March 6, in its home opener. The first week of April the Rams will compete in the Southern Coast Cup in Alabama for the first time since 2006.
Bowers said he likes the opportunity to face competition outside of the Tulsa area.
“It’s good to get away because the problem is if you don’t get away, you play the same teams,” Bowers said. “If we go to Kelley, we’re going to play Jenks and Union. So it’s a way to get away from Tulsa schools. And the kids, it gives them a bonding experience.”
The district slate also changes for the Rams as they will join Bartlesville, Enid, Jenks, Muskogee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Stillwater in District 6A-4.