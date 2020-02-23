MUSKOGEE – One of Muskogee’s calling cards in recent years has been its full-court pressure defense. Owasso turned the tables on the Rams on Tuesday night.
Owasso’s press took the Roughers out of their rhythm and helped pave the way for a 59-45 victory on Ron Milam Gym. It marked the Rams’ second win over Muskogee this season and enabled Owasso to snap an eight-game losing skid.
The Rams actually got off to a slow start offensively as they trailed 8-5 after the first quarter, but picked up the pace in the second quarter as they forced six Muskogee turnovers, connected on a trio of three-pointers, including two from Avery Vancuren, and used a 24-point outburst to take a 29-20 into halftime.
Senior Mallory Hendrix, who had a career-high 28 points in the last meeting with the Roughers, led all scorers with 17 points. Twelve of those came in the second half as the Rams ripped off an 18-5 flurry and claimed a 49-30 late in the third quarter and never looked back.
Vancuren finished with 13 points. Taylor Rose also heated up during Owasso’s third quarter charge with a two of her three 3-pointers as the sophomore finished with 11 points. The Rams finished with seven treys overall.
Bianca McVay scored 12 points to lead Muskogee (6-16).
Owasso 52, Bartlesville 48: Vancuren played her final home game at the Owasso Gymnasium on Friday and went out in style. The senior guard poured in a game-high 23 points and sophomore Karson Zumwalt drilled a big shot in the waning moments as the Rams finished a tough regular season with a second-straight victory as they venture into the postseason.
Much like their first meeting in Bartlesville last month, the two Frontier Valley Conference foes were locked in a tight contest for much of the night. The Bruins held an early 19-15 lead only to see the Rams respond with a strong second quarter that resulted in a 33-32 advantage by halftime.
Bartlesville held a one-point lead inside the final minute of regulation when Zumwalt knocked down a three-pointer that gave Owasso a 50-48 lead with 25 seconds remaining. The Rams got a defensive stop before Vancuren iced the game with a pair of free throws.