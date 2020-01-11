SAPULPA — Temira Poindexter led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 13 points, aided by three 3-pointers, and the 6A No. 8-ranked Chieftains used a huge first-half run and cruised to a 50-26 win over Owasso on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Sapulpa scored the first 27 points of the contest. The Chieftains held Owasso off the scoreboard until the 3:33 mark in the second quarter. Alexis Lewis added 12 points and nine rebounds while Ray Osborn chipped in with 10 for the Chieftains.
Ellie Morrill paced Owasso with seven points.
The Rams, 3-9 overall, concluded the week with a 1-2 finish at the Skiatook Invitational.
Pryor 47, Owasso 38: The Rams began their first round of the Skiatook Invitational with a 12-point deficit and never could recover as they fell to Pryor Thursday. Owasso was held scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes against the Tigers before Taylor Rose got them on the board with a driving layup late in the first quarter.
Rose finished with eight points. Laila Hamilton led Owasso with 12 points as the freshman provided a spark off the bench as she was able to get into the paint and either finish or get to the free throw line.
Owasso got as close as 36-33 early in the fourth quarter but was the rally was stymied with free throw shooting woes. The Rams missed five of six free throws in one stretch as their comeback bid fell short.
Rhett Looney led all scorers with 15 points for Pryor while teammate Madison Bradshaw added 13. The Tiger tandem combined to shoot 11-of-14 from the foul line.
Owasso 44, Webster 23: Avery Vancuren scored a game-high 14 points as the Rams rolled past Tulsa Webster in a consolation bracket game on Friday. Taylor Rose added six points while Kelsey Korb and Laila Hamilton each finished with five as Owasso snapped a six-game losing skid in the process.
The Rams jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead and increased their advantage to 36-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Tatiana Pryor led Webster with nine points.
Muskogee 44, Owasso 25: The Rams committed 25 turnovers and were held to nine field goals as they fell to the Roughers Saturday in the Skiatook Invitational consolation final.
Lonnesha Hill paced the Roughers with 19 points and was a menace on the defensive end with several steals but the senior forward did leave the game prematurely with a left leg injury. Shamaira Virgil added 10 points for Muskogee.
Muskogee forced 14 turnovers in the first half alone as it took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
Mallory Hendrix led Owasso with eight points while Vancuren added seven for the Rams.