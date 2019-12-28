MUSTANG – The Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic is regarded as one of the toughest tournaments on the west side of the state. The Owasso girls found out just how difficult over the weekend.
Facing three consecutive top-10 ranked opponents, the Rams dropped all three games in the tournament and fell to 2-6 on the season.
Here is a look back on their three games:
Midwest City 50, Owasso 35: The Bombers built a 23-point halftime lead and led by as many as 30 in the seventh place game on Saturday morning.
Kennedi Grant scored a game-high 22 points, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, to lead Midwest City, the No. 9-ranked team in 6A who had lost its first two games in the tournament.
Senior Avery Vancuren paced Owasso with 14 points off the bench, aided by 7-of-7 shooting at the free throw line. Freshman Laila Hamilton added eight points as the Rams closed the gap in the second half and cut the deficit to 13 at one point.
Verdigris 45, Owasso 21: Tipping off at 9 a.m. is never an easy task and that certainly proved to be the case for the Rams on Friday morning.
Owasso struggled offensively as it made just five shots from the field in a loss to 4A No. 8 Verdigris in a consolation semifinal.
Laila Hamilton led Owasso with seven points, which came on 7-of-8 shooting from the free throw line. Grace Hildebrand added five points for the Rams.
Jordan Chancellor and Lexy Borgstadt each scored 10 points to pace Verdigris (7-2).
Newcastle 63, Owasso 40: The Rams trailed the 4A’s No. 3 Racers by six at halftime before Newcastle used a scoring flurry in the third quarter to pull away for the 23-point margin.
Taylor Rose paced Owasso with 12 points. Hamilton had eight points in her first varsity game. Vancuren added seven points.
Ragan Fox led four Newcastle double-digit scorers with 19 points. Karley Johnson added 14 points while Lauren Cook and Grace Rehl finished with 13 points each.
Owasso returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 7, when it returns to Frontier Valley Conference play on the road against Sapulpa.